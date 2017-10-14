Mackay appointed interim Scotland manager

Malky Mackay has been appointed as the Scotland manager on an interim basis ahead of their November friendly against Netherlands.

Gordon Strachan departed the post by mutual consent after Scotland failed to reach the play-offs in World Cup qualifying, drawing their final must-win game against Slovenia.

And Mackay, who had been working as the Scottish FA's performance director, has been handed the first team reigns on a temporary basis.

"The recruitment phase [for a permanent manager] begins next week," SFA chief executive Stewart Regan said, as reported by the BBC. "It's difficult to put a timescale on replacement.

"We believe we can compete [financially] to get the right person for the manager's job. We want someone capable of getting to Euro 2020."