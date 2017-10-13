Wilfried Zaha has lauded the 'massive' love shown to him by Crystal Palace fans.

‘These people proper love me’ - Zaha on Crystal Palace fans

The 24-year-old rose through the ranks at the London outfit - in the English Championship - as a highly rated youngster before he was captured by Manchester United in 2013.

The move proved unsuccessful as he managed just two appearances for the Red Devils over the course of two years in which he was shipped out on loan to Cardiff before he returned to the Eagles also on a temporary basis in August 2014.

The deal was later made permanent in February 2015. And since his return to the Selhurst Park, the Abidjan born winger has replicated the sort of form that made him Sir Alex Ferguson’s last signing.

Having copped a knee injury in the season’s opener against Huddersfield, the player is set to return against Chelsea. And he has spoken of how the club’s fans help in boosting his confidence.

"The fans greeted me [back] like I didn't even leave at all, the love was there instantly," Zaha told BBC.

"It's massive, I'm a confidence player so when my confidence is high I'm able to do things that I didn't even think I could do.

"Having the fans sing 'he's just too good for you' and stuff like that it's like these people proper love me!"