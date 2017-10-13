Lightning's Koekkoek scores first two NHL goals

Slater Koekkoek has played a total of 42 games across four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but he was still searching for his first NHL goal.

Lightning's Koekkoek scores first NHL goal

Six minutes and seven seconds into the Lightning's game on Thursday night, Koekkoek's search was over.

As Koekkoek corralled the loose puck onto his stick, the 23-year-old defenseman one-timed the shot just to get the puck onto the net. With a bit of luck, the puck deflected off Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl and through the legs of goaltender Antii Niemi.

Koekkoek wasn't done yet, though. Nealry 18 minutes into the second period, he scored again.



HAVE A GAME, SLATER!!!



SECOND CAREER GOAL! pic.twitter.com/8NuNr7rgqv

— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 13, 2017



If you're going to score your first NHL goal, it might as well come against the defending Stanley Cup champions.