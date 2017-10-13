Tyson Fury vows to return in trio of 'big fights' in 2018

Tyson Fury's career took yet another turn Thursday when the heavyweight boxer vowed to return to the ring in a trio of "big fights" in 2018.

Fury became IBF, WBO and WBA world champion when he shocked Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf, Germany, in November 2015, but he has not boxed since, with his weight fluctuating wildly during his time away from the sport.

The Briton does not have a license to fight and said this month he would not be applying to the British Boxing Board of Control for a renewal, while Fury was further enraged by the organization after his cousin Hughie lost to WBO champion Joseph Parker in September.

Fury's license was revoked in October 2016 after allegations of doping, and over the last year he has regularly switched between seemingly being content in his semi-retirement and appearing to be itching to get back in the ring.

With the heavyweight division in rude health after the emergence of a brilliant Anthony Joshua, Fury finally appears ready to get his career back on track after a two-year absence.

"Be ready to fight in April 2018 in a great fight! & again in the summer in a mega fight! & again in back end of year. Three big fights in 2018," Fury tweeted Thursday.



Joshua is set to defend his world titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on October 28 in Cardiff, but a super-fight between the Britons still appears a long way off.

Fury, who previously has spoken about his desire to face Joshua, tweeted: "I'm the greatest, & I'm also retired" a year ago only to renege on his announcement a matter of hours later.