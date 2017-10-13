Kirk Cousins has been up for a long-term contract with the Redskins since the end of the 2015 season, and yet, despite the fact he has started 36 consecutive games for the team and thrown 61 touchdown passes in those starts, he doesn't have a multi-year contract.

NFL exec thinks Kirk Cousins is nixing long-term deal, not Redskins

For a long time, the assumption was that the Redskins wouldn't pull the trigger, but one unidentified NFL executive says he thinks it's actually Cousins who is holding up the process. That same executive thinks he has no desire at all to sign with Washington on more than the franchise tag.

"What really stands out to me, and what no one is making a big enough deal about, is that Cousins' side never made an offer to the Redskins," the executive told ESPN. "What does that tell you? It tells you the player does not want to be there and that he will stay only if the team overpays him by a lot. Cousins would look bad if he said he'd take $30 million a year, so he doesn't make an offer, which shows he doesn't want to be there at a fair salary."

The Redskins said before the season that they made an offer that would've made Cousins the second-highest paid player in the league. Many didn't believe that, but if what this executive said is true then maybe Washington wasn't just politicking. Maybe the only thing that Cousins would accept to play with the Redskins is an exorbitant amount that he simply couldn't turn down.

MORE:

Redskins says Kirk Cousins 'prefers to play on a year-to-year basis'

| Redskins QB Kirk Cousins waiting until after season to work on long-term deal, report says

| Redskins can't agree on value of Kirk Cousins because they're the Redskins



As of right now, Cousins is playing under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season. He made $19.953 million in his first tagged year and is making $23.943 million in 2017.

Washington can franchise-tag him one more time before it must let him go into free agency. Or it can let him go into free agency without tagging him this offseason.