Daily Fantasy Football Week 6 Picks: Cash game lineup, strategy, advice for FanDuel
As is always the case, we’re attempting to set our point floor as high as possible with our cash game lineup for FanDuel’s Week 6 main slate. In order to do that, we have spent up at running back while targeting some cost-effective, high-volume options at wide receiver. Obviously, quarterback is incredibly important to any fantasy roster, and this week, the field general of the most pass-happy offense in the league comes in among the bottom-half of the pricing spectrum, making the choice fairly simple. Let’s take a look.
WEEK 6 DFS:
Yahoo GPP lineup | DK cash | DK GPP | FD GPP | Values | Stacks | DFS lineup builder
1
Carson Palmer, QB, ARI vs. TB ($7,100)
After losing star running back David Johnson to injury back in Week 1, the Cardinals running game has been completely inept. As a result, Palmer has fired better than 45 passes per game over the first five weeks of the season, tops in the league by a considerable margin. The Cardinals did bring in veteran ball carrier Adrian Peterson via trade earlier this week, but that won't keep Palmer from eclipsing the 40-throw mark for the fifth time this season. Tampa Bay will bring the NFL’s 31st-ranked pass defense (309.0 ypg) to Arizona on Sunday, making Palmer a potentially great value at this price point.
2
Kareem Hunt, RB, KC vs. PIT ($9,300)
Hunt has been simply sensational over the first five games of his NFL career, rushing for 609 yards at a 6.3 per-carry clip. The third-round pick out of Toledo has also caught 16-of-17 targets for 166 yards and found the end zone a total of six times during the Chiefs impressive 5-0 start. The Steelers have allowed north of 200 yards rushing in two of the last three weeks, so Hunt should find plenty of room to run once again.
3
Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL vs. MIA ($8,500)
Following a Week 5 bye, Freeman will hit his home turf with fresh legs Sunday afternoon. Across Weeks 2-4, the two-time Pro Bowler produced better than 20 FanDuel points on two occasions while putting up 19.7 per contest overall. In that same span, Freeman averaged right around 19 carries for 83 yards per game and scored four times. The Dolphins have been solid against the run (75.5 ypg /fourth in NFL), but Freeman’s dual-threat abilities will remain a crucial aspect of the Falcons potent attack.
4
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC at OAK ($7,200)
It’s nice to see a player of Allen’s caliber reasserting himself after losing so much time to injury the past couple of seasons. He was largely held in check by the Giants talented secondary in Week 5, but the fifth-year receiver still managed to come up with four receptions for 67 yards. Allen has visited the end zone just once through five games, but his averages of 5.6 receptions and 80.2 yards per game have set his floor quite high.
5
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI vs. TB ($6,600)
Fitzgerald is always heavily involved in the Cardinals offense, and Sunday should be business as usual. Fitz found the end zone in both Week 3 and Week 4, and though he failed to keep that scoring streak going in this past Sunday in Philly, the future Hall of Famer did secure 6-of-10 targets for 51 yards. The Buccaneers have allowed seven touchdowns through the air over four games. Fitzgerald is in a great spot here.
6
Danny Amendola, WR, NE at NYJ ($6,100)
Much like Keenan Allen above, Amendola is an oft-injured route runner that can really make things happen when he gets on the field. The ninth-year vet did miss Week 2, but he has been a significant contributor over the Patriots past four games, coming up with a combined 23-of-27 targets, averaging just shy of 70 YPG. Amendola hauled in all eight of his looks for 77 yards in last Thursday’s win over the Buccaneers, finishing with double-digit FanDuel points for the third time this season.
7
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, NYJ vs. NE ($5,600)
As expected, the Patriots offense, led by Tom Brady, has remained right among the elite so far this season. The same cannot be said about the New England defensive unit which ranks last in the league or close to it in several categories. Two of those are passing yards per game (32nd) and fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends (29th). Seferian-Jenkins has been quite solid over the past three weeks for the Jets, hauling in 15-of-18 targets and scoring for the first time this season in Sunday’s win at Cleveland.
8
Harrison Butker, K, KC vs. PIT ($4,700)
Butker was actually selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft by the Carolina Panthers after finishing up his collegiate career as the all-time leading scorer at Georgia Tech. The Panthers decided not to hang on to the young kicker, and that became the Chiefs gain after Cairo Santos (groin) ended up on IR. Butker has connected on 8-of-9 field-goal attempts and all five PAT tries over the past two weeks since being brought to Kansas City.
9
D/ST: Baltimore Ravens vs. CHI ($4,900)
In a matchup that features a sub-40 over-under by multiple Vegas sources, the Ravens are at -6.5 as they prepare to host rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the Bears. The Ravens have been incredibly inconsistent week-to-week, but they often deliver impact plays that turn into FanDuel points. Over the first five games of the season, the Baltimore unit has recorded 12 sacks, nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries.