

Daily Fantasy Football Week 6 Picks: Cash game lineup, strategy, advice for FanDuel



Daily Fantasy Football Week 6 Picks: Cash game lineup, strategy, advice for FanDuel

As is always the case, we’re attempting to set our point floor as high as possible with our cash game lineup for FanDuel’s Week 6 main slate. In order to do that, we have spent up at running back while targeting some cost-effective, high-volume options at wide receiver. Obviously, quarterback is incredibly important to any fantasy roster, and this week, the field general of the most pass-happy offense in the league comes in among the bottom-half of the pricing spectrum, making the choice fairly simple. Let’s take a look.

WEEK 6 DFS:

Yahoo GPP lineup | DK cash | DK GPP | FD GPP | Values | Stacks | DFS lineup builder