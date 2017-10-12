Louisville fires assistant coach amid bribery probe

The University of Louisville announced Wednesday assistant men's basketball coach Jordan Fair has been fired by the school.

Louisville decided to exercise "the option in his contract to terminate his employment without cause."

Fair was on paid administrative leave for his suspected role in the "pay-for-play" scandal that rocked the university in recent weeks. Fellow assistant coach Kenny Johnson's job is also up for discussion, but he remains on paid leave.

Since the school did not give Fair notice of termination, the university must keep paying him for 30 days.

Head coach Rick Pitino has been suspended by the university without pay while athletics director Tom Jurich is on paid leave for their role in an alleged scheme that involves several NCAA basketball programs. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the federal probe, including assistant or associate coaches from Oklahoma State, Auburn, Arizona and the University of Southern California.

A federal complaint alleges Adidas executive Jim Gatto and unnamed coaches at Louisville — termed "University 6" in the complaint — conspired to pay two recruits to attend the school. According to the FBI, Gatto conspired with the coaches to deliver $100,000 to Louisville recruit Brian Bowen's family just days before he committed to Louisville.