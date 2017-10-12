Bengals TE Tyler Eifert to undergo season-ending back surgery, report says

News

Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was in Los Angeles Wednesday contemplating a season-ending third back surgery, according to ESPN.com.

After meeting with a specialist, Eifert has decided to undergo surgery on Thursday and is expected to be out 4-6 months.

Eifert has featured in just two games this season, hauling in four passes for 42 yards.

Tyler Kroft has stepped up in Eifert's absence with 14 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores came in a 31-7 win over the Browns.

Eifert, 27, is in the last of a four-year $8.2 million deal. In 2015, he caught 52 passes for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns.

