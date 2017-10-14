Last week presented us with limited obvious opportunities for game stacks in NFL DFS contests, but this week is almost the polar opposite. There are multiple games with big spreads this week, which means there are numerous teams in excellent spots to exploit.

Week 6 DraftKings Strategy: Best lineup stacks for NFL DFS tournaments, cash games

The highest team total (29.3 pts) for the week belongs to the Atlanta Falcons, coming off a bye and facing the struggling Miami Dolphins at home. Every player from the Falcons is in play here and I’ll dive a little deeper into their side of the ball. The other game that is an obvious stack spot is the Saints, off their bye week as well to take on the Lions in the Superdome. Some other teams that are noteworthy are the Patriots on the road against the Jets, the Redskins against the 49ers at home, and depending on the health of Derek Carr, the Raiders-Chargers game could turn into a track meet.

Week 6 NFL DFS Strategy: Best cash game stacks for DraftKings contests

QB Deshaun Watson and WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Browns

I’m a big fan of eating the chalk in cash games. If those players miss, you can still overcome that by way of roster construction. But if they hit and you faded them, you’re instantly way behind 30-40% of the field. The mega-chalk this week will undoubtedly be the Texans combo of Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins. This combo has been on fire since Watson became the starter, and they get a prime matchup against the Browns at home. I do have a feeling that the Texans offense hits some regression soon, but the combination of ownership and an A+ matchup makes this stack a tough fade in cash games, but an obvious fade spot in tournaments.

QB Drew Brees and RB Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Lions

If you want to get off the Watson/Hopkins chalk and believe like I do that they are in for some regression, I would strongly consider the stack Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara stack. The Saints-Lions game has the highest game total of the week at 51, and Drew Brees coming off a bye is a virtual lock for 300+ yards and two touchdowns. While any of the Saints pass-catchers make sense here, my favorite play by far is pass-catching running back Kamara. At $4,500, he is clearly one of the top value plays of the week. The Lions really struggle to defend against pass-catching running backs and Kamara has already shown to be among the best in the league at catching passes out of the backfield. Finally, the departure of Adrian Peterson should open up an addition 3-5 touches for Kamara, which in a high total game could lead to him smashing value.

RB Kareem Hunt and Chiefs D/ST, Chiefs vs. Steelers

Hunt is the “he’s just too cheap” play of the week. I’m not totally sure what DraftKings was thinking by pricing Hunt at $8,200 in a prime matchup at home against the Steelers atrocious rushing defense. Hunt had his worse game of the season last week in a very difficult matchup against the Texans and still ran for over 100 yards and didn't burn your lineup. I love pairing him with the Chiefs defense that has been one of the best units in the league. With Ben Roethlisberger on the road and looking like a shell of his former self, the Chiefs will be aggressive with their pass rush and create opportunities for multiple turnovers.

Week 6 DraftKings Strategy: Best stacks for daily fantasy football tournaments

QB Case Keenum and WR Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Packers

Moving on to tournaments, the first stack that I’ll touch on is from the Minnesota Vikings who are home underdogs to the Packers. The Packers defense and specifically their secondary remains one of the weaker units in the entire NFL, and we want to attack them every chance we can. Keenum came in last week to start the second half for still injured Sam Bradford and looked right at home. Last season, we saw how ineffective Stefon Diggs was when he isn’t 100 percent and with him tweaking his groin against Chicago, I’m loading up on Thielen who erupted for a line of 12/202/2 against the Packers in Week 16 last season.

QB Jameis Winston and WR DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers @ Cardinals

The Bucs travel across the country to face the struggling Cardinals in a game that has sneaky shootout potential. The game total is only 44.5, but I’m willing to take a stand that this game goes well over that. With Patrick Peterson shadowing Mike Evans all around the field, the opportunity for Jackson to emerge against the other Cardinals corners is right there for the taking. Last week, we saw Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor destroy the Cards second and third cornerbacks, and I see no reason why Jackson, who is a much more talented player than those two, can’t do the same.

QB Matt Ryan, RB Tevin Coleman and WR Julio Jones, Falcons vs. Dolphins

And finally, for my team onslaught stack of the week, I’m all in on the Atlanta Falcons against the Dolphins. The Falcons are coming off their bye and get a dream matchup against the Dolphins at home. I’m projecting that the Falcons run the Dolphins out of the building, and I want as many pieces from them as I can get. Ryan is the obvious first choice and pairing him with Jones is the slam-dunk play. Julio has disappointed this year, but with a week off to rest his sore hip and a matchup against the poor Dolphins secondary, it’s hard to see him failing in this spot. While you can finish this stack off his Devonta Freeman or tight end Austin Hooper, I prefer to go with the likely low-owned Tevin Coleman. Coleman should continue to handle the passing-down work, and with Mohammed Sanu likely to sit, he could be asked to increase his workload in the passing game.

