Week 6 NFL DFS Strategy: Picks, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel

Welcome back to the NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 6, brought to you by RotoQL. This week, there are some very obvious spots for daily fantasy football value, making space for multiple top-tier talents to be rostered in the same lineup. Using the advice here, you can very easily find the money to pair whichever combinations you’d like. This strategy will make GPPs extremely interesting come Sunday, as hitting the right value plays will once again be crucial to making your way to the top of the leaderboards on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 6 Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Quarterback picks, values

Josh McCown, Jets vs. Patriots (DraftKings: $5,200; FanDuel: $6,900)

The Jets continue to win games, and McCown continues to produce enough fantasy points to meet value. As bad as New England’s defense has been, I don’t think the Jets will have another opportunity to get the W, but I do think McCown is once again in a good spot to pay off his price tag. Now, unlike most weeks, I think in cash games you will be able to spend a little more at QB this week, as there are a lot of obvious value elsewhere. But, if you’re looking to get contrarian with your roster build, McCown has both the matchup and projected game script in his favor. New England is 32nd in DVOA against the pass. McCown is a 9.5-point home underdog, so the Jets are expected to be playing from behind, which should lead to more pass attempts. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again -- I want to continue to attack this Patriots defense until I see a reason to stop.

Fantasy Football Week 6 Advice: Running back

Jerick McKinnon, Vikings vs. Packers (DraftKings: $4,100; FanDuel: $5,600)

McKinnon is the free square of the week, and he should be played to open up more flexibility in your lineups. After years of the DFS community touting McKinnon as a great athlete, it finally looks like he’ll get his shot and can be a useful fantasy asset, especially on full PPR sites. Unless the Vikings bring in another back, I think McKinnon will continue to see the majority of work in an offense that loves to pass to RBs out of the backfield. In Dalvin Cook’s first game out, McKinnon out snapped Latavius Murray 47-22 (67 percent of the offensive plays). Murray came out last week and said his ankle was still recovering from surgery, and while he went on to say it’s “good enough”, he so far doesn’t look or sound like a back capable of handling a full workload. As bad as the Packers are in the secondary, they look like they have just as many problems defending the run, and this defense hasn’t been able to stop many offenses in 2017. McKinnon is too obvious a play, and he won’t need more than routine involvement to meet value at this price.

Daily Fantasy Football Week 6 Picks, Values: Wide receiver

Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Lions (DraftKings: $7,300; FanDuel: $8,500)

Thomas seems a little underpriced on DraftKings in the highest total game of the week. On DK Thomas gets the benefit of being priced as the seventh overall WR, while he’s the second highest on FanDuel. This seems like a pricing inefficiency, possibly due to Thomas coming off of his bye week. Playing with Drew Brees at home is always one of the most likely spots to produce fantasy points, and I expect Thomas to be involved early and often. He’s averaging 9.3 targets a game on the season, and he also leads Saints WRs in red-zone targets. Thomas has been one of my favorite players since coming into the league, and I think we continue to see his star elevate as the season unfolds. On a week with so much of the obvious value at running back, Thomas may be cheap enough to get into your lineups as your second top-tier wide receiver.

Michael Crabtree, Raiders vs. Chargers (DraftKings: $7,000; FanDuel: $5,800)

Derek Carr is now expected to play in Week 6, meaning Crabtree is significantly underpriced. Chargers top corner Casey Hayward didn’t shadow OBJ completely in Week 5, but he did shadow Alshon Jeffery in Week 4. My bet is that Hayward will follow Amari Cooper this week, as he did in Week 15 of the 2016 season, holding Cooper to one catch for 28 yards. On the other side of that game, Crabtree had six receptions for 75 yards, and a score. I’m not saying history will repeat itself, but extra targets should be funneled to Crabtree with a better matchup. At this price tag, he’s really set up in a spot where he could smash value and get up 4-5x, so I’m going to have some exposure to Crabtree on Sunday.

Week 6 NFL DFS Picks: Tight end values

Zach Miller, Bears @ Ravens (DraftKings: $2,900; FanDuel: $5,000)

You know the drill -- when looking for value or misplaced players, one of the first questions you ask yourself has to be: “Who just played on Monday Night Football?” Miller is this week’s MNF misprice, sitting as one of the cheapest possible options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Miller saw his targets increase to seven with Mitchell Trubisky taking over at QB. With limited weapons for the young quarterback to rely on, we should continue to see this trend continue and expect Miller be heavily involved. Using RotoQL’s “Quick Pick” tools to sort by value, I can see that Miller is by far the top overall value at the position. I think Miller will be a popular pick at an often difficult TE position, so I wouldn’t go overboard in GPPs with a limited ceiling. But in cash games, take the savings and move on.

Week 6 NFL DFS Advice: Defense

San Francisco 49ers @ Redskins (DraftKings: $2,200; FanDuel: $4,000)

Not a lot of value at defense this week, so I think paying for the Jaguars may be the safest bet on the board. But that’s not what you’re here for, so if you want to get a little crazy in tournaments, let’s go to the bottom of the list for value with the 49ers D/ST. Listen I’m not promising a good performance, as this is still a defense that lacks talent in the secondary, but a promising young D-line could generate some pressure against an average Washington unit, and with Kirk Cousins yet to totally get on the same page with his new receiving corps, San Francisco could cause some problems. The big thing here is that Kyle Shanahan knows Cousins very well, which we’ve seen translate to good defense performances in the past. Coaching is that important in the NFL, and Shanahan was that good of an OC for Washington, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see his defense designed to go after some of Cousins' weaknesses.

