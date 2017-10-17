The 2017-18 NBA season is almost here, which means you need a fantasy basketball cheat sheet to help you with your draft. Rankings, sleepers, busts, draft strategy advice, clever team names -- whatever you need, this is the spot to find the link.

2017 Fantasy Basketball cheat sheet, rankings, sleepers, advice, team names, more

Doesn't matter where you play -- Yahoo, ESPN, somewhere else -- we're here for you with a big assist from Fantasy Alarm's Draft Guide. FA's Draft Guide is as comprehensive and well-researched as it gets, so if you're looking to take your game to the next level -- whether you play in standard season-long formats or NBA DFS contests, head over to Fantasy Alarm to get started.

This cheat sheet will be updated whenever we publish something this preseason. Feel free to bookmark and check back frequently, right up until opening tip on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

2017 Fantasy Basketball Rankings

Top 100: Divided into eight tiers so you know when to reach and when to wait in your draft.

Point Guard: Who are the best of the best at this loaded position?

Shooting Guard: There's scoring to be found here, but outside of the top two, well-rounded players are a little tougher to find.

Small Forward: Durant-LeBron-Giannis are the top three, but in what order?

Power Forward: Which Morris is higher, Marcus or Markieff?

Center: The Big KAT vs. Joker rivalry heats up in our center rankings.

Rookies: Can DSJ crash the Lonzo-Fultz party?

2017 Fantasy Basketball Sleepers

10 Must-Have Sleepers: Lots of Nets, Bulls and Knicks on this list.

2017 Fantasy Basketball Busts

10 Must-Not-Have Busts: Don't overdraft these name-brand players

2017 Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy Advice

5 rules to live by: These apply both before and after your draft.

2017 Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Team Names: From "Bodak 'Melo" to "Ingles All The Way", we have current references and not-at-all current references.