Corey Kluber would like to remind everyone Wednesday why he is considered an American League Cy Young award front-runner.

MLB playoffs: Corey Kluber looking to correct Game 2 mistakes

Kluber was touched up for six earned runs in just 2 2/3 innings in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees. Cleveland ultimately rallied to win that game, but it is now faced with a decisive Game 5 back home after losing both games in New York.

Set to face off against CC Sabathia Wednesday night, Kluber has a long list of things he needs to improve on from his Game 2 start.

"Everything. I didn't pitch well, didn't have good command, didn't throw the ball where I wanted to. So that's kind of what it boils down to," Kluber said Tuesday in a press conference.

In the regular season, Kluber went 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA (lowest in MLB) and 265 strikeouts. But he was adamant on what that means heading into Game 5.

"Nothing for me personally," he said. "I mean, all that matters (Wednesday) is that we get a win as a team. That's the only goal in mind. I don't care if I get the win, as long as our team wins. That's really all I care about."

Kluber said he learned a lot from watching his teammates attack Yankees hitters.

"I think we do that constantly throughout the year. That's part of being a starting pitcher," he said. "The way we approach it is you get to pitch once every five games, but those other four games, you're learning, you're trying to pick up on tendencies, things like that.



"We talk a lot amongst the starters about other teams and their lineups and maybe the way we want to attack them, what they're trying to do, things like that. So I think it's no different now. That's kind of the way we always go about it."

The Indians will host the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALDS Wednesday at 7:08 p.m. ET.