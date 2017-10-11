Tom Brady isn't 100 percent healthy.

Patriots' Tom Brady battling shoulder injury, report says

The Patriots quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury, the Boston Herald reported.

The injury was originally sustained during the Patriots' loss to the Panthers in Week 4, and then it was reaggravated during Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers, when defensive tackle Clinton McDonald slammed into him.

He was hit several more times on the same shoulder in the Patriots' win

According to the Herald, the injury is considered to be a "left shoulder irritation" and shouldn't keep Brady from playing Sunday against the Jets, though he sat out practice Tuesday.

NFL Network followed up on the Herald's report, calling the injury an "AC joint sprain."