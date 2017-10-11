New Orleans Pelicans point guard Rajon Rondo will miss the start of the NBA season after undergoing surgery to "repair a core muscle injury".

Rajon Rondo facing four to six weeks out after sports hernia surgery

Rondo went under the knife on Tuesday and is expected to miss between four and six weeks, with the team announcing the news on Twitter.

The 31-year-old saw a specialist in Philadelphia on Monday before deciding on the next step in his recovery. Until the extent of the injury was determined, coach Alvin Gentry was reluctant to speculate on a timeline for his return.

The four-time All-Star suffered the sports hernia injury in the first half of Friday's preseason loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and sat out Sunday's win against former team Chicago Bulls.

Rondo, 31, joined New Orleans in July on a one-year deal worth $3.3million. He averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 69 games with the Bulls last season.

The Pelicans are scheduled to open the regular season on October 18 against the Memphis Grizzlies.