The top three teams in this week’s power rankings remained the same with the undefeated Chiefs maintaining the top spot.

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Jaguars enter top 10, no change at top

The Chiefs are the NFL’s only undefeated team and are followed by a trio of 4-1 clubs. The Packers and Eagles remain in the second and third spots, respectively, with the Panthers climbing five spots to No. 4.

The idle Broncos and Falcons, both 3-1, slide up as the Bills, Lions and Rams lost. Making the biggest jump this week were the Jaguars, moved up 12 spots into the top 10 after their defense led a 30-9 thrashing of the Steelers.

Omnisport’s Week 6 NFL power rankings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0): The Chiefs have yet to see Pro Bowl defensive end Tamba Hali on the field. They lost Pro Bowl safety Eric Reid in the season opener, center Mitch Morse in Week 2, outside linebacker Dee Ford a week later, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in Week 4 and wide receiver Chris Conley in Sunday’s win over the Texans. Yet they keep winning and are probably the NFL’s deepest team.

2. Green Bay Packers (4-1): Aaron Rodgers was once again magical at AT&T Stadium to beat the Cowboys. Like the Chiefs, the Packers also have been able to withstand injuries and, after playing the Vikings and Saints in the next weeks, will enter their bye week with the hope of getting healthy for the second half of the season.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (4-1): Carson Wentz had the best game of his short career against the Cardinals with four touchdown passes for the first time. Things won’t come easy Thursday against a Panthers defense ranked fifth against the pass.

4. Carolina Panthers (4-1): Cam Newton was nearly perfect Sunday in a 27-24 win over the Lions. Thursday’s showdown with the Eagles is shaping up to be a fun quarterback duel.

5. Denver Broncos (3-1): Coming out of their bye week, the Broncos should cruise past the winless Giants on Sunday.

6. Atlanta Falcons (3-1): Atlanta has the NFL’s fourth-best offense and is eighth in points scored. The Falcons will be tested against a Dolphins defense ranked seventh overall but might benefit from playing a Miami team embroiled in controversy.

7. New England Patriots (3-2): The Patriots continue to win despite the NFL’s worst defense. They can start to take control of the division Sunday with a win over the surprising Jets.

8. Detroit Lions (3-2): Matthew Stafford nearly led another comeback win Sunday, but a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit was too much to overcome. We could see a shootout Sunday in New Orleans.

9. Washington Redskins (2-2): The Redskins will be without Josh Norman Sunday, but the rest of the team should be rested against the winless 49ers.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2): After whipping the Steelers, the Jaguars lead the NFL with a plus-56-point differential. Jacksonville is doing a great job of protecting quarterback Blake Bortles, who threw just 14 passes in Sunday’s victory.

11. Seattle Seahawks (3-2): The defense finally looked like "the Legion of Boom" while holding the Rams to just 10 points. The Rams were averaging 35 points per game, but Seattle forced five turnovers in the win.

12. New York Jets (3-2): Some joked the Jets might not win a game this season. Here they are, after five weeks, tied atop the AFC East with a huge matchup against the Patriots next.

13. Buffalo Bills (3-2): Sean McDermott tried to warn his team about the pitfalls of being over-confident against the Bengals. They’ll surely be stewing over that loss during this week’s bye.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2): The Bucs were three missed field-goal attempts from beating the Patriots. Now with a new kicker, they’ll head to Arizona looking to get back over .500.

15. Los Angeles Rams (3-2): Jared Goff turned the ball over three times against the Seahawks, a flashback to his disappointing rookie season. He’ll have to play significantly better against an opportunistic Jaguars defense Sunday.

16. Baltimore Ravens (3-2): Joe Flacco has not played well this season, but at least he snapped his streak of 10 straight games with an interception. He’ll look for his second straight turnover-free game against the Bears.

17. New Orleans Saints (2-2): The Saints defense, especially dinged cornerbacks Sterling Moore and Marshon Lattimore, had better hope it gets enough rest over the bye week with Matthew Stafford and the Lions coming to town.

18. Houston Texans (2-3): Deshaun Watson put up video-game numbers for the second straight week, but the Texans defense is hurting — quite literally — with J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus done for the season. The good news is the winless Browns are up next.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2): Ben Roethlisberger will try to prove he does still have it after throwing five interceptions against the Jaguars. Big Ben will next face a Chiefs defense that has four interceptions this season.

20. Minnesota Vikings (3-2): The Vikings want Sam Bradford to be the starter, but after seeing him struggle to move in the pocket Monday, Case Keenum gives them the best chance to win. We don't know who will be the starter Sunday against the Packers.

21. Dallas Cowboys (2-3): The Cowboys hit the road after two straight home losses in which they gave up 35 points to both the Rams and Packers. After this week’s bye, the 49ers are the next opponent. The Niners are averaging 18 points per game and have scored 30 or more points just three times since the start of the 2014 season.

22. Oakland Raiders (2-3): The Raiders have lost three straight, but quarterback Derek Carr could return this week against the Chargers after missing just one game with a back fracture.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3): The bye week comes at a good time for the Bengals, who saw several players go down with injuries in the win over the Bills.

24. Miami Dolphins (2-2): It will be a long week for Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who is dealing with quarterback questions and the exit of offensive line coach Chris Foerster after a video surfaced of Foerster snorting a white, powdery substance. Sunday’s game against the Falcons will be a welcomed relief.

25. Tennessee Titans (2-3): While Andrew Luck will not play next Monday, the Titans hope they’ll get Marcus Mariota back from his hamstring injury. The extra day of rest could help.

26. Arizona Cardinals (2-3): Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was questioning his coaching ability after a 34-7 loss to the Eagles. Arizona is 29th in scoring, 32nd in rushing but traded for RB Adrian Peterson to try and overcome David Johnson’s season-ending injury.

27. Chicago Bears (1-4): Mitchell Trubisky is going to have some growing pains, especially with Chicago's lack of talent at wide receiver, but he showed flashes of ability Monday and the Bears might have something to build on with him at quarterback. Getting Danny Trevathan back from a one-game suspension for this week's game against the Ravens will help a defense that is increasingly thin at linebacker.

28. Indianapolis Colts (2-3): It will be Jacoby Brissett again at quarterback Monday as the Luck-less Colts try to even their record.

29. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4): The Chargers finally won a close game to get off the schneid by beating the Giants.

30. San Francisco 49ers (0-5): After the 20-point loss to the Panthers in their opener, the hard-luck Niners have lost the last four games by a total of 11 points.

31. New York Giants (0-5): The Giants already couldn’t run the ball, then they lost their top three receivers and primary kick returner in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. New York’s trio of receivers for the Week 6 game in Denver apparently will be Roger Lewis, Travis Rudolph and Tavarres King. Expect rookie tight end Evan Engram to see more targets.

32. Cleveland Browns (0-5): DeShone Kizer agreed with Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas when Thomas said during training camp that the rookie from Notre Dame wasn’t quite ready to start in the NFL. After Kizer was benched in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, it appears that assessment may have been right.