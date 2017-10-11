Toulon have confirmed the signing of Opsreys scrum-half Rhys Webb on a three-year deal that keeps him available for Wales.

Toulon confirm Webb deal that keeps him available for Wales

Ospreys announced last week the British and Irish Lion would be leaving the Pro 14 to join "an undisclosed French club" from next season, which was reported to be Toulon.

It was thought the move could hinder the 28-year-old's Wales future, with just four players from outside the country permitted for selection in the national squad. That quota will be cut in half for the 2019-20 season.

However, Toulon have explained an agreement enabling Webb to continue representing his country has been struck.

"A fair deal has been found in good faith with regard to his [Webb's] national selection in the interest of both parties," a statement from the Top 14 club read.

When news of his departure from Ospreys was confirmed, Webb stated that the decision to leave was not an easy one for him.

Webb said: "It's a huge wrench to be leaving the Ospreys after spending all of my playing career with the team. I have made lifelong friends on and off the pitch and I cannot speak highly enough of the quality of the coaching team, players and all of the staff involved within the Ospreys organisation.

"I will continue to give the region everything I can to make sure we have the best season possible and I would like to conclude by saying a heartfelt thanks to everyone within the Region for helping me achieve my goals within rugby.

"I would like to thank the WRU and the Ospreys for their efforts during this process."