OTTAWA -- David Booth has spent the last two years playing in the KHL, stewing overseas in Russia. When it comes to NHL return, one doesn't have to wait for Booth to articulate his excitement with words; it comes across in the huge grin on his face, and the perkiness in his eyes.

David Booth, with new perspectives, cherishing comeback with Red Wings

“Oh man, it’s an understatement. It’s really something very special," said Booth, who recently signed a one-year, two-way deal with his hometown Red Wings. "Feels like I’m 21 again, when I first played a NHL game.”

Born and raised in Detroit, as a youngster, Booth attended Red Wings games regularly at Joe Louis Arena. Suiting up Oct. 5 as a 32-year-old in his club’s inaugural contest at Little Caesar’s Arena culminated a life-long dream.

After a litany of injury-plagued seasons, a buy-out by Canucks, two failed professional try-outs (2015 with the Panthers, and 2016 with Ducks), Booth’s accomplishment is one the Panthers 2004 second-round selection can truly be proud of.

“Three PTO’s, it’s crazy," Booth said on Saturday prior to the Red Wings-Senators game. "Someone asked me the other day, 'What did you think your chances were of making the team between one and 10?' And I said one. I really thought there was such a slim chance, but that didn’t mean I was going to give up on it, but I knew the reality of the situation.”

Pessimism can be easily bred through past failures.

“I’ve done it twice before. It didn’t happen. If anything, if you asked about the other PTO’s on a scale of one to 10, I would have said eight or nine," Booth said. "That just kind of shows you that we can really talk about our self-confidence or if you can believe it and you can achieve it.”

Much of Booth's attitude and outlook is rooted in religion. A member of Hockey Ministries International, a group that, according to its website "has stepped into the gap by bringing much needed spiritual support for those in the world of hockey," Booth has remained grounded in his attempts at an NHL comeback, using his religious beliefs as a compass.

"There are so many things you have to have a good attitude about," he said. "In reality, we don’t think we have all the power that we do. We are not our own Gods per se. If anything, I believe that God had a bigger picture in my life just to show his power, his strength can bring results that you didn’t think were possible. You see this throughout the Bible. I’ve always been a Christian and a believer.”

Booth’s said his two seasons in the KHL, with Admiral Vladivostok and Avangard Omsk, gave him an appreciation for what life is like in the NHL and for life in general.

“That excitement of coming to the rink every day, through the course of a career you lose that excitement," Booth said. "You take things for granted and going over to Russia for a couple of years put things into perspective for me, which was needed.

“Those were very tough years. It really showed me how great of a life we have over here. Our countries Canada and the United States, how much they offer us, just the freedoms we have. It’s really special. It’s one of those things where you wake up every day and feel grateful of where you’re at.”

Booth and his wife Ashley Durham’s experiences in Russia were documented on the W Channel show, Hockey Wives. The pair had to adjust to living out of hotels instead of a residence, take on a more traditional diet, and learn a new lifestyle.

“If anything, it really increased the strength of our marriage, which is very important," Booth said. "The backbone of a good professional athlete is their wife. Ashley was no different. When I went over to Russia, Ashley came with me, sacrificing her career, which was tough for her. Ashley has a very successful modeling career. She enjoys it and doesn’t take anything for granted.”

Durham was the runner-up in the 2011 Miss USA Competition.

“When we went over to Russia, there were definitely hard times," Booth said. "You grow. Hard times make you stronger.”