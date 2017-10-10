News

Twins, manager Paul Molitor agree to 3-year contract extension

Sporting News
Sporting News /

After becoming the first team in MLB history to go from 100 losses to the playoffs in consecutive seasons, the Twins have agreed to a contract extension with manager Paul Molitor.



The monetary details of the contract will be ironed out over the weekend, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, but the extension will be for three years.

Molitor is 227-259 in three seasons as the manager for the Twins, but led the team to an 85-77 record and a wild-card birth this season after the team lost 103 games in 2016.

The 61-year-old was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the Twins in 2016.

