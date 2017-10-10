Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s legacy at Texas Motor Speedway will soon be immortalized.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be inducted into Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame

NASCAR's most popular driver will be inducted into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame during the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR tripleheader playoff weekend in November.

"This place definitely has always been one of my preferred stops because of the success we’ve had in the XFINITY and Cup Series in our first races here," Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. "You never forget where you won your first race and neither do your fans. I always look forward to coming here."

The ceremony is scheduled to be held Nov. 4 in The Grand Ballroom of The Speedway Club and will additionaly honor Vice Chairman of NASCAR Mike Helton, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe.

But Earnhardt Jr.'s esteemed recognition doesn't end there. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has also declared Oct. 15 as "Dale Earnhardt Jr. Day" in the state.

"Nowhere else in the world are there more Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans than in the state of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. "He has always made it clear of his love for Talladega Superspeedway and the millions of fans that lay claim to him as their favorite NASCAR driver. He has been an impressive, positive role model for so many and we are proud to honor him this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, but also across the entire state."

Ivey will announce the "Drivers, Start Your Engines" command ahead of the start of the Alabama 500 at Talladega on Sunday.