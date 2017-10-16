Leonard Fournette dominated for the second straight week, Aaron Jones surpassed all expectations, and Marlon Mack came out of nowhere to earn a top-five finish among running backs. How much of the same can we expect? With injuries, possible timeshares, and tough matchups, it could be another wild fantasy weekend for backs, and we've done our best to take it into account for our Week 6 RB rankings.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Running back

In Week 6, we're hanging onto the belief that some players will put up performances that their counterparts had the week before in the same matchups. After Buck Allen thrashed the Raiders defense, Melvin Gordon's rushing and receiving skills could put him into another top finish. After watching Marlon Mack dominate the 49ers, it's possible a healthy Rob Kelley could do the same with even more carries. The same applies to players further down the line, like James White vs. Jets after Duke Johnson's big day.

Thankfully, the byes alleviate the worry about how this week's running back situation will play out in Seattle and whether or not Joe Mixon can have a good game, but they hurt fantasy owners with Ezekiel Elliott and LeSean McCoy idle. We'll continue to monitor the injuries of players like Ty Montgomery and Bilal Powell, among others, and their effect on Jones and Elijah McGuire, respectively.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often. And here's how you might lose in fantasy in Week 6.

DeMarco Murray, Titans vs. Colts. Murray out-touched Derrick Henry 18-4, and Murray played in 49 out of 59 offensive snaps, compared to 11 for Henry. Murray didn't exactly shine, only 58 rushing yards and four catches for 11 yards, but it seems he's regained control over Henry again for a majority of snaps. Against the Colts, that's a good sign. | DFS lineup builder

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues