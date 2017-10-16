Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

Our Week 6 fantasy defense rankings are missing several bye-week units that either qualify as "must-starts" (Seahawks) or high-upside streamers most weeks (Bengals, Bills). Mix in bad matchups for the Lions (@ Saints), Vikings (vs. Packers), Steelers (@ Chiefs), Eagles (@ Panthers), and Panthers (vs. Eagles), and more than a few owners could be heading to the waiver wire for a pickup.
But who's out there? The Falcons (vs. Dolphins), Titans (vs. Colts) and Redskins (vs. 49ers) stand out as the best options, but how comfortable do you really feel with any of them? This is the type of week where it might be best to simply play your normal starting unit in a bad matchup and take what you can get.
Some teams get the benefit of the doubt at home, like the Cardinals (vs. Bucs) and Chiefs (vs. Steelers), while a team like the Chargers (@ Raiders) could be a sneaky sleeper if Derek Carr is out again. And speaking of injuries, the loss of J.J. Watt (knee) will certainly affect the Texans going forward, but against the Browns, they still have plenty of value.
These rankings are for standard leagues
|1
|
Denver Broncos vs. Giants. The Giants have no running game and now no receivers. Expect a rested Denver defense to tee off on Eli and company in this prime-time home game.
|2
|
Baltimore Ravens vs. Bears. Baltimore's defense has holes, but it's still second in the league in INTs (9) and total takeaways (12). Against a rookie QB making his first road start, you have to like Baltimore here.
|3
|
Houston Texans vs. Browns. The loss of J.J. Watt certainly lowers the Texans' ceiling, but against the Browns -- who have yet to name a starting QB for this game -- it doesn't matter. Cleveland has turned it over at least once in every game and had multiple turnovers in three of five games.
|4
|
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Rams. Jacksonville leads the league in sacks (20), takeaways (15), and defensive TDs (four). If you wanted to make them the No. 1 D/ST this week, we wouldn't stop you, but things tend to even out a bit in the NFL, so after a five-INT game, Jacksonville could merely be "great" this week, not "otherworldly". Prior to last week's meltdown against the Seahawks, the Rams were giving up the fewest fantasy points per game (FPPG) to D/STs, so this isn't quite as favorable of a matchup as it appears at first blush.
|5
|
Arizona Cardinals vs. Bucs. Arizona has been efficient with the ball in three of four games this year. The one game they weren't was their lone road game. Minnesota's defense picked off Jameis Winston three times that day. The Cards aren't as good as the Vikes, but they still have a big-play unit that can cause problems for Winston.
|6
|
Los Angeles Rams @ Jaguars. As good as Jacksonville's defense has been, it's offense is really a one-man show. Leonard Fournette has mostly been up to the task this year, but the Rams are top seven in sacks (15) and INTs (6), so there's still plenty of potential for fantasy points here even if Fournette gets his yards.
|7
|
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Steelers. Kansas City gives up points and yards, but it also makes big plays (14 sacks, seven takeaways). Pittsburgh isn't clicking on all cylinders, as evidenced by Ben Roethlisberger's' five-INT day in Week 5. He's typically much worse on the road, too, so Kansas City has plenty of upside here.
|8
|
Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles. Carolina's pass rush has generated 17 sacks (tied for third), but with just three takeaways, the Panthers haven't been a big fantasy producer. Philadelphia had problems with D/STs early in the year but have settled down over their past two games, allowing just two sacks and one turnover. Still, the Thursday-night road factor shouldn't be ignored here, and Philly's blocking issues could easily resurface.
|9
|
Philadelphia Eagles @ Panthers. The Eagles are another big-play defense that's playing an offense that has looked great at times and terrible at others. Carolina's offense has been rolling over the past two weeks, but they've turned it over multiple times in three of five games. Thursday games have a tendency to be sloppy, so Philly gets a slight bump for this matchup.
|10
|
Washington Redskins vs. 49ers. This is mostly a matchup play, as San Francisco has allowed multiple sacks in every game this year and at least one turnover in four of five.games. But Washington isn't exactly a pushover, averaging three sacks and almost two takeaways per contest. Take the rested defense here.
|11
|
New England Patriots @ Jets. The Patriots have been pretty awful this year, but after showing a little bit of improvement against the Bucs last week, we'll give them the benefit of the doubt one more time against the Jets, who are allowing an average of three sacks and 1.6 turnovers per game while only scoring 18.4 ppg.
|12
|
Atlanta Falcons vs. Dolphins. Few teams have been as generous to fantasy D/STs than the Dolphins over the past three weeks, turning it over five times, allowing eight sacks, and scoring just 16 offensive points. The Falcons don't have a powerhouse D, especially with Vic Beasley hurt, but in this matchup -- at home coming off a bye -- is a good spot to use them.
|13
|
Tennessee Titans vs. Colts. Indianapolis has allowed at least three sacks and one turnover (eight total) in every game this year. Tennessee is not a good defense, but at home in prime time, they have upside.
|14
|
Los Angeles Chargers @ Raiders. The Chargers have one of the top sack attacks in the league (17) but have generated just four takeaways. It's safe to say their ceiling is limited, but the Raiders have been a mess the past three weeks (37 total points scored, 10 sacks allowed, five turnovers), both with and without Derek Carr, so this is a decent spot for L.A.
|15
|
Minnesota Vikings vs. Packers. It seems stupid to start a defense against Aaron Rodgers and the Panthers, but it's worth noting that Green Bay has allowed multiple sacks in every game this year, including four or more in three of five games. Minnesota can generate enough pressure at home to force a mistake or two from the Pack.
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Chiefs
|17
|Detroit Lions @ Saints
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cardinals
|19
|New York Giants @ Broncos
|20
|Green Bay Packers @ Vikings
|21
|Oakland Raiders @ Chargers
|22
|Indianapolis Colts @ Titans
|23
|Chicago Bears @ Ravens
|24
|Cleveland Browns @ Texans
|25
|Miami Dolphins @ Falcons
|26
|New Orleans Saints vs. Lions
|27
|San Francisco 49ers @ Redskins
|28
|New York Jets vs. Patriots