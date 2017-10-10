NFL DFS Strategy Advice: DraftKings perfect lineup and Week 6 daily fantasy football tips

Welcome back to the Perfect Lineup Review, brought to you by RotoQL. The RotoQL team crushed again on Sunday with our daily fantasy football value picks and stacking suggestions for DraftKings contests, so make sure you’re following along with all of our NFL DFS content here at Sporting News so you can be winning in Week 6, too!

This week's Perfect Lineup Review has a few rarities -- no QB-receiver stack and two tight ends. Still, there are several tips we can take away after looking things over.

Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

It may be time to downgrade our opinion of the once highly regarded Arizona pass defense. In fact, looking at how Arizona is playing this year, they're ranked 19th in pass DVOA while also ranking toward the bottom of the NFL in fantasy points allowed to QBs and WRs. Sure, Patrick Peterson is a lockdown stud at the CB position, but both Justin Bethel and Tyron Mathieu are playing extremely poorly and have been defensive liabilities so far in 2017. The Cardinals already set up to be a “funnel” defense, with a fifth-ranked rush DVOA, Arizona forces you to move the ball through the air. With Peterson often shadowing, we should be able to precisely pinpoint which WRs have the best opportunities to have targets funneled to them (see Torrey Smith and Nelson Agholor from Sunday). Wentz looked good in his own, and I’m not trying to overlook his play, but we know the Eagles prefer to throw and that Doug Pederson will give his quarterback the opportunities. For me, the takeaway from this game is that competent QBs should make for great GPP plays against a struggling Arizona pass defense, especially when you can assume exactly who to pair them with.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers

This is what Gordon offers you as a daily fantasy play, as Gordon got into the end zone twice against the Giants. Gordon is the Chargers top red-zone threat, and coach Anthony Lynn has shown early this year he has no problem relying on the back, with Gordon having scored in three out of four weeks heading into Sunday. Gordon was cheaper than we normally see, as he’d been pretty inefficient on the ground this year, but a closer look shows that Gordon also had pretty difficult schedule early in 2017, going up against some of the better rush defenses in the NFL. The Giants ranked 31st in run DVOA heading into the game, so I can definitely see why people landed on Gordon at this price tag.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Steelers

You could have very easily landed on Fournette at the running back position for a couple of reasons in Week 5. Fournette, who we know is a being used as a workhorse in Jacksonville, is one of the best bets for volume at the position on a weekly basis. We know that volume is the top indicator of fantasy success at the position, and Fournette offered a nice discount from the other top volume backs. While the Steelers run defense may have scared some away on paper, a closer look showed that Pittsburgh has actually been allowing nearly 3.5 yards per carry to opposing running backs. The biggest scare with Forunette will continue to be whether the Jags can keep games close enough for game script to allow them to run the ball. However, with the defense continuing to look strong, Jacksonville could stick around in more games than we’re used to.

T.Y Hilton, WR, Colts

I’m not sure why T.Y. was priced so cheaply, at home in a plus matchup, but he was a popular play for good reason on Sunday. In a game projected to be close, and with little defense expected, T.Y. was always going to see a healthy volume of targets. Anytime the Colts can compete, T.Y. should be in consideration, especially on full PPR sites such as DraftKings, where he has both the elevated floor while also having the big-play ceiling to be used in cash games and in GPPs. On the 49ers side, this continues to be a defense that can beat on both the ground and through the air, so benefiting from the fantasy points scored against San Francisco will often come down to predicting game flow. If the 49ers are blown out, opposing RBs can have their day. But if the San Fran offense is up against a weaker defense, opposing WRs might be the better spot to target.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals

It was only a matter of time before a Green eruption spot with offensive coordinator Bill Lazer making it his priority to get Green the ball. While the Bills have ranked second overall in pass DVOA, this level of play has been a shock to most who cover football, with the Bills secondary playing well above expectations for the lack of talent in that unit. To add to that, this is a group that has gotten pretty lucky matchup wise -- twice Bills opponents have lost their top WRs to injury early on. Green should continue to be the focal point of the Bengals offense and playable in nearly any matchup. The Bills may still be a decent defense, but they can also be exploited in the secondary, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see them allow more big games to opposing WRs as the season goes on.

Davante Adams, WR, Packers

You had to like the Green Bay passing offense coming into this week, playing in the highest projected total on the slate, against a Cowboys passing defense that has been shredded in 2017. With Ty Montgomery ruled out and the Packers relying on backup Aaron Jones, volume for Aaron Rodgers and the wide receivers was guaranteed. Adams, who was the lowest owned of the passing options after suffering a brutal hit and resulting concussion in Week 4, got in the end zone twice and thus finds himself in the perfect lineup. There’s not much to say here, Adams was a good, contrarian play, who was going to be underowned after being questionable the entire week leading into the game, with many of the public believing he wouldn’t clear concussion protocol prior to Sunday. A Rodgers WR is always a threat to be at the top of the positional leaderboard, especially in this type of elite matchup, and if you’ve followed along with SN Fantasy and RotoQL, you had some exposure to the passing offense, so this shouldn’t come as a big shock to anyone.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

The strength of the Colts is their defensive line, which I know I’ve mentioned that here before. If you followed along with Team RotoQL this week, you know we were high on Hoyer at the QB position because of how vulnerable the Colts had been to passing offenses. With Vontae Davis back in the Indianapolis secondary, that should naturally force more targets from the outside to the middle of the field. While Kittle hadn’t put together a strong fantasy performance, he had run routes on 93 percent of his snaps coming into week 4. That’s the type of sharp info that wins tournaments –- finding guys who have the weekly opportunity and deploying them when their quarterback, projected game flow, and elite matchups are all able to tilt the scales in their favor.

Ed Dickson, FLEX, Panthers

While no one expected Dickson to have the type of game he did, I don’t think it comes as a crazy surprise to see a Cam Newton tight end with a big fantasy performance. Dickson received only four targets in Carolina’s Week 4 victory at New England, but he was on the field for 84 percent of the teams TE snaps. With the emergence of Devin Funchess forcing opposing defenses to pay him more attention and the threat of Christian McCaffery out of the backfield, there was open space in the middle of the field, and Dickson did a great job of finding those holes. This Carolina offense seems to be heading in a positive direction, and Dickson should continue to be involved from the TE position with Newton as his quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

This Jaguars defense is for real and now sit as the leading points-producing fantasy defense in all of football. Jalen Ramsey is playing as one of the top corners in the NFL, and with offseason free agent A.J. Bouye locking down the other side, the Jaguars are able to take more risks in going after turnovers. A matchup with the Steelers isn’t the most ideal for even the best of defenses, so targeting the Jags in this still doesn’t feel like an optimal move, even in hindsight.