Giants injury updates: Odell Beckham Jr. will have season-ending ankle surgery

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have ankle surgery this week, the team announced Monday.



The surgery has not yet been scheduled. Head coach Ben McAdoo said in his press conference Monday that Beckham's season is over.

Beckham suffered a fracture in his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 27-22 loss to the Chargers Sunday. The 24-year-old had five catches for 97 yards including a 48-yard touchdown catch at the time of the injury. Beckham has 25 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The Giants are now 0-5 on the year. They also lost wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard in the loss, though neither of their injuries is expected to be season-ending.



Wide receiver Dwayne Harris, the team's primary return man, will also undergo surgery on his fifth metatarsal to repair a fracture, the team said.

