Canucks' Darren Archibald being considered by Hockey Canada for Olympics

TORONTO – Earning an NHL contract is the top priority for Utica Comets’ Darren Archibald this season; however, while at Vancouver Canucks training camp in September the undrafted forward received an unexpected phone call.

The 27-year-old was notified by Hockey Canada that he is being considered for a roster spot on the Canadian men’s Olympic hockey team.

“(They) said I’m on the radar for Hockey Canada for the Olympics. Obviously it’s in the back of my mind,” Archibald told the Sporting News. “I’m just focused on playing my game, getting off to a good start, staying healthy and obviously my main goal is to get an NHL contract, but if that doesn’t happen, (the Olympics) will be an exciting opportunity.

“It’d be exciting to get that opportunity, but getting back to the NHL is my main priority right now and earning a contract.”

Archibald is currently on an American Hockey League contract. Signing an NHL deal with the Canucks between now and February would make him ineligible for the Olympics.

The Newmarket, Ont. native, who is in his seventh pro season, has never represented Canada at any level, but with NHL players unavailable to Hockey Canada for the winter games in Pyeongchang, those not on NHL contracts are vying for Olympic roster spots.

“That would definitely be a dream come true; it’s definitely exciting,” Archibald said. “Definitely good for the confidence knowing that I’m on their radar and I’ve just got to focus on playing my game.”

Confidence was already high for Archibald as he began the 2017-18 season with the Comets in two games against the Toronto Marlies over the weekend. The six-foot-three, 212-pound winger was one of the final cuts from Canucks camp earlier this month.

Though there hasn’t been any contract talks between the Canucks and Archibald, the veteran is knocking on the door, according to Canucks director of player development Ryan Johnson.

“He’s figured out himself as a player and (his) identity as a player and what that needs to be for him to have the ultimate success of playing in the National Hockey League,” Johnson said. “He’s figured it out and he’s put himself in a position through our training camp as one of our better players - obviously as you see him being one of the last guys sent down, almost made our team.

“If he keeps knocking on that door, like has been, he had a great year last year, if he consistently shows up and does what he does on a nightly basis, you won’t be able to deny the guy the opportunity somewhere.”

Last season, Archibald’s fourth season in Utica, he scored a career-best 23 goals and 47 points in 76 regular season games. He credits his breakout season, in part, due to a knee injury sustained during the 2015 Calder Cup playoffs.

While the Comets advanced to the Calder Cup final, eventually losing to the Manchester Monarchs, Archibald was busy rehabilitating the first major injury of his career.

“It was definitely frustrating and definitely went harder in the gym that summer,” he said. “There was a lot of rehab and just mentally staying focused, getting healthy and getting ready to get back out there.

“I started the (2015-16 season) in the East Coast and worked my way back up to Utica and kind of just fell into a groove and caught fire.”

Archibald received multiple recalls from the Canucks during the 2013-14 season while on a one-year contract registering one goal and two assists in 16 games, but admits he didn’t fully take advantage of that chance.

“I feel like I could’ve done a little more with my opportunity that I got,” Archibald said. “It’s a minor setback. I still have confidence in myself to be able to get back and play in the NHL and I’m going to keep working towards it.”

Johnson, who originally joined the Canucks as a consultant in 2013, said he believes Archibald, more mature since his call-up with the Canucks, better understands his role and is a more consistent player, which has once again made him a viable option for the NHL club.

“He’s figured out how to be a professional,” Johnson said. “(Before) he would show you glimpses of it and then turn it off whereas he’s now he’s playing that game consistently, night in and night out. His practice habits are great. He works hard in the gym.

“Everybody’s process is different and some guys need that time to figure it out. Not everyone gets it right away, but the great thing is he’s figured it out.”