Texans DL J.J. Watt 'devastated' by season-ending leg injury

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is finding it hard to contain his emotions after suffering a season-ending leg injury Sunday night in Houston's 42-34 loss to the Chiefs.

Texans DL J.J. Watt 'devastated' by likely season-ending leg injury

"I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated," Watt wrote on Twitter. "All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city. I'm sorry."



I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.

All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city.

I'm sorry.

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2017



Texans coach Bill O’Brien confirmed Monday that Watt and linebacker Whitney Mercilus are both done for the season.

Watt, 28, sustained a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg in the first quarter Sunday night while rushing the passer. He was coming off the right edge of the line when he went down without much contact.

He was down on the field for an extended period before he was helped off. He clearly was in pain as he had trouble placing weight on his leg.

MORE:

Texans' J.J. Watt reportedly out for season with tibial plateau fracture



The injury marks the second consecutive season in which the former 11th overall pick won't be able to finish the year.