Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

It was a sad day for Younghoe Koo fans everywhere when the Los Angeles Chargers cut the popular kicker after he missed three of six FGs in four weeks, including two in the final seconds to either tie or win the game. And with the byes in Week 6, fantasy owners might be lconsidering whether to cut their kickers or hold two on their roster.

This week, the byes affect the one of the highest-owned kickers, Cowboys' Dan Bailey, and a top-10 scoring kicker, Bills' Steven Hauschka, as well as Seahawks' Blair Walsh and Bengals' Randy Bullock. The kickers on top offenses are playing against weak defenses that could catapult their stats.

This past week, Justin Tucker finally posted his first top-five finish of the season, and Greg Zuerlein, the highest scoring kicker heading into Week 5, finally missed his first FG of the year after going 14/14. Hopefully this week, you'll pick the right kicker with a top-five finish and doesn't miss a FG.


Note: We'll update our rankings throughout the week if weather looks like it will be a major factor for any of these kickers. And here's how you might lose in fantasy in Week 6.

Rank Kicker Team Opponent
1 Matt Prater Detroit Lions @ Saints
2 Greg Zuerlein Los Angeles Rams @ Jaguars
3 Matt Bryant Atlanta Falcons vs. Dolphins
4 Stephen Gostkowski New England Patriots @ Jets
5 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints vs. Lions
6 Dustin Hopkins Washington Redskins vs. 49ers
7 Graham Gano Carolina Panthers vs. Eagles
8 Giorgio Tavecchio Oakland Raiders vs. Chargers
9 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos vs. Giants
10 Ryan Succop Tennessee Titans vs. Colts
11 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles @ Panthers
12 Mason Crosby Green Bay Packers @ Vikings
13 Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis Colts @ Titans
14 Cody Parkey Miami Dolphins @ Falcons
15 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens vs. Bears
16 Ka'imi Fairbairn Houston Texans vs. Browns
17 Jason Myers Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Rams
18 Nick Novak Los Angeles Chargers @ Raiders
19 Kai Forbath Minnesota Vikings vs. Packers
20 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers @ Chiefs
21 Phil Dawson Arizona Cardinals vs. Bucs
22 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers @ Redskins
23 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs vs. Steelers
24 Patrick Murray Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cardinals
25 Chandler Catanzaro New York Jets vs. Patriots
26 Zane Gonzalez Cleveland Browns @ Texans
27 Aldrick Rosas New York Giants @ Broncos
28 Connor Barth Chicago Bears @ Ravens

