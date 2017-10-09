Walker's awkward congratulatory chat with Turnbull

Nathan Walker and Malcolm Turnbull have engaged in an awkward discussion after the young Aussie became the first Australian to ever play in the NHL.

While the sentiment was great from the Prime Minister, the discussion probably would have been best left for a private call as both men struggled with the conversation.

Turnbull was calling to congratulate 23-year-old Walker on his historic achievement.

Nathan Walker made history over the weekend and scored a goal to boot in the Washington Capitals' 6-1 demolition of the Montreal Canadiens.

On a night when celebrated Russian teammate Alex Ovechkin notched his second hat trick in as many games, Walker netted the Capitals' sixth goal of the night.

The goal was originally credited to Devante Smith-Pelly before officials reviewed it and awarded it to Walker.

"At first, I wasn't sure if it was a stick or the puck," Walker said of feeling the puck that deflected off his left leg.

Smith-Pelly, who realized the shot deflected off of Walker, asked for the puck as a memento for the Aussie.

When the scoring change was announced, Walker's mother Ceri frantically waved an Australian flag as Ovechkin skated over to the bench to tap Walker's helmet.

"It's incredible," Walker said. "A really special moment."

Walker's youthful ice hockey dreams were fueled by movies such as "The Mighty Ducks" and "Mystery, Alaska."

He left Australia to hone his hockey skills in the Czech Republic, and in 2014 became the first Australian drafted by an NHL team.

Since then, he'd been playing for the Capitals' minor league affiliate in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Capitals celebrated his NHL debut with a video featuring congratulatory snippets from fellow Australians who have broken into US pro sports leagues.

NBA players Andrew Bogut, Matthew Dellavedova, Thon Maker and Aron Baynes were featured, along with NFL players Adam Gotsis and Sav Rocca.

Fellow sportsmen weren't the only Aussies watching.

"First Aussie, first game, first goal. What a night for @NathanWalks10 Congratulations mate!" tweeted Australia's Ambassador to the United States Joe Hockey.

