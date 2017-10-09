Brendan Steele birdied two of his last three holes Sunday at Silverado Resort and Spa North to successfully defend his crown as Safeway Open champion.

Brendan Steele defends Safeway Open title to kick off 2017-18 PGA Tour season

Steele finished 15 under to earn his third PGA Tour win by two strokes over Tony Finau. Steele shot a final-round 3-under 69 to hold off the field in Napa Valley, Calif.

Finau made an early charge, spurred by an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. He added two more birdies before making a double-bogey on the par-4 14th. Finau made one final push by birdieing the par-5 18th after a monstrous drive.

Fresh off a dominant Presidents Cup victory, Phil Mickelson got the 2017-18 PGA Tour season kicked off with a t-3 with Chesson Hadley at 12 under. Mickelson had four birdies and one bogey on the back nine of his final-round 2-under 70.

Hadley birdied two of his last three holes Sunday to join Mickelson at 12 under. He also broke the course record this week with a second-round 11-under 61.

Third-round leader Tyler Duncan finished in a tie for fifth at 11 under with Graham DeLaet after firing a Sunday 3-over 75.