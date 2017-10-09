Germany secured a World Cup qualifying record with their 5-1 win against Azerbaijan, as their +39 goal differential marked the best total in European history.

Prolific Germany set World Cup qualifying record

Joachim Low's men won all 10 of their matches on the road to Russia, with Sunday's victory in Kaiserslautern capping the perfect campaign.



39 - @DFB_Team_EN is the first country ever to qualify for the #WorldCup winning each game but with a goal difference of +39. Record. pic.twitter.com/wFwZfhl7gi

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 8, 2017



Germany finished with 43 goals scored and just four conceded to reach that +39 total, besting the +33 mark posted by Romania in qualifying for the 1998 World Cup.

Die Mannschaft's results included 8-0 and 7-0 wins over lowly San Marino — who lost all 10 of their matches en route to a -49 goal differential — as well as a 6-0 thrashing of Norway.