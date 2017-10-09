Martin Truex Jr. once again had a fast car Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR results at Charlotte: Martin Truex Jr. wins to advance to Round of 8

Just as importantly, he had a fast pit crew.

Truex's Furniture Row Racing crew rose to the occasion in the Bank of America 500, getting their driver out of the pits first under caution with seven laps remaining. Truex rocketed away from the field on the restart two laps later, and after a quick caution set up an overtime, he took off once again to win his sixth race of the season in easy fashion.

"Thanks to my guys. Everybody on this team is really amazing," Truex told NBC Sports. "The pit crew was flawless. We had track position and we were able to keep it."

Chase Elliott, still chasing his first career NASCAR Cup victory, once again finished second, his sixth career runner-up finish.

Kevin Harvick, who entered the pits for that final pit stop running second, wasn't so fortunate, losing four spots. He fought back to finish third. Harvick, who had not won a race stage since the second race of the year, swept the first two stages Sunday.

"That's about where we were going to run," Harvick said, shrugging off the slow pit stop.

Kyle Busch, who started fourth, had a disastrous day from the start. He hit the wall three times and spun another time, and ultimately finished 29th. It got worse. After the event he climbed out of his car and laid down on the ground, as medical staff tended to him. He got up a couple of minutes later with a smile on his face.

The biggest smile Sunday, though, belonged to Truex. The weekend didn't start well. He qualified 25th, an uncharacteristically poor qualifying run. But with the victory, he clinched a spot in the Round of 8. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup playoffs leader probably had enough of a points cushion to coast into the next round, but the win removes any doubt.





NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series results from Bank of America 500 at Charlotte

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Chase Elliott

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Jamie McMurray

6. Daniel Suarez

7. Jimmie Johnson

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Kasey Kahne

The biggest smile Sunday, though, belonged to Truex. The weekend didn't start well. He qualified 25th, an uncharacteristically poor qualifying run. But with the victory, he clinched a spot in the Round of 8. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup playoffs leader probably had enough of a points cushion to coast into the next round, but the win removes any doubt.



10. Kyle Larson

11. Matt Kenseth

12. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14. Trevor Bayne

15. Brad Keselowski

16. Austin Dillon

17. Erik Jones

18. Chris Buescher

19. Paul Menard

20. AJ Allmendinger

21. Ty Dillon

22. Kurt Busch

23. Matt DiBenedetto

24. Aric Almirola

25. Landon Cassill

26. Joey Logano

27. Clint Bowyer

28. Corey LaJoie

29. Kyle Busch

30. Jeffrey Earnhardt

31. Reed Sorenson

32. B.J. McLeod

33. Timmy Hill

34. Cole Whitt

35. Michael McDowell

36. Gray Gaulding

37. David Ragan

38. Danica Patrick

39. Brett Moffitt

40. Ryan Newman