NASCAR results at Charlotte: Martin Truex Jr. wins to advance to Round of 8

Martin Truex Jr. once again had a fast car Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Just as importantly, he had a fast pit crew.
Truex's Furniture Row Racing crew rose to the occasion in the Bank of America 500, getting their driver out of the pits first under caution with seven laps remaining. Truex rocketed away from the field on the restart two laps later, and after a quick caution set up an overtime, he took off once again to win his sixth race of the season in easy fashion.
"Thanks to my guys. Everybody on this team is really amazing," Truex told NBC Sports. "The pit crew was flawless. We had track position and we were able to keep it."
Chase Elliott, still chasing his first career NASCAR Cup victory, once again finished second, his sixth career runner-up finish.
Kevin Harvick, who entered the pits for that final pit stop running second, wasn't so fortunate, losing four spots. He fought back to finish third. Harvick, who had not won a race stage since the second race of the year, swept the first two stages Sunday.
"That's about where we were going to run," Harvick said, shrugging off the slow pit stop.
Kyle Busch, who started fourth, had a disastrous day from the start. He hit the wall three times and spun another time, and ultimately finished 29th. It got worse. After the event he climbed out of his car and laid down on the ground, as medical staff tended to him. He got up a couple of minutes later with a smile on his face.
The biggest smile Sunday, though, belonged to Truex. The weekend didn't start well. He qualified 25th, an uncharacteristically poor qualifying run. But with the victory, he clinched a spot in the Round of 8. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup playoffs leader probably had enough of a points cushion to coast into the next round, but the win removes any doubt.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series results from Bank of America 500 at Charlotte
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Chase Elliott
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Jimmie Johnson
8. Ryan Blaney
9. Kasey Kahne
10. Kyle Larson
11. Matt Kenseth
12. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14. Trevor Bayne
15. Brad Keselowski
16. Austin Dillon
17. Erik Jones
18. Chris Buescher
19. Paul Menard
20. AJ Allmendinger
21. Ty Dillon
22. Kurt Busch
23. Matt DiBenedetto
24. Aric Almirola
25. Landon Cassill
26. Joey Logano
27. Clint Bowyer
28. Corey LaJoie
29. Kyle Busch
30. Jeffrey Earnhardt
31. Reed Sorenson
32. B.J. McLeod
33. Timmy Hill
34. Cole Whitt
35. Michael McDowell
36. Gray Gaulding
37. David Ragan
38. Danica Patrick
39. Brett Moffitt
40. Ryan Newman