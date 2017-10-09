BROOKLYN — For a moment on Saturday, nobody was talking about the uncertainty around John Tavares' future. From the second that Tavares' image was shown on the scoreboard at Barclays Center, a notable roar erupted from the Brooklyn crowd. Tavares was home and if this was to be his final home opener with the Islanders, he was going to put on a spectacle for the Isles faithful.

Tavares scores twice, leads offensive surge in home opener

Tavares needed a minute and 50 seconds to send the decible level through the roof. It was fitting that the first Islanders goal of the season came at the hands of their captain, Tavares, and forward Jordan Eberle, whom the Isles envisioned as an offensive catalyst when they aquired him from the Edmonton Oilers.

"First goal is always big," Tavares said. "I think anytime you can get a lead here it's important. It was nice to get one early and then execute on an odd-man rush, so it was a good feeling."

Despite playing alongside Eberle for only a handful of games, Tavares feels comfortable with him on his wing. "He's got great hockey sense and great hands around the net. Very reliable all over the ice."

The shared confidence in one another was prevelant on the goal as Eberle said he 'was able to find [Tavares] and he was able to finish it off'; even as the sliding Sabres defenseman Matt Tennyson blocked the passing lane and Marco Scandella on Eberle's tail.

Tavares, who totaled nearly 20 minutes of ice time in the win over the Buffalo Sabres, captained both the Isles powerplay and penalty kill on Saturday. He did everything that was needed for the Islanders to claim their first win of the season.

During the team's penalty kill early in the second period, he struck the back of the net again. This time the play showcased a sudden aggressiveness from Tavares, who peeled towards the net and slid the puck under Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner.

"I just came off the bench," Tavares said. "[Nikolay Kulemin] did a good job of squeezing them over to the far side and I just read him dropping the puck back and was able to time it right. Lehner likes to be aggresive, so once I went to my backhand I saw him streched out so I tried to slide it through the five-hole."

Forward Casey Cizikas scored 50 seconds later and Josh Bailey scored under a minute after Cizikas. By the time the in-arena announcer finished reading out Tavares' second goal, the Islanders were up 4-1. Lehner was chased out of the net.

While Tavares' Islanders were held scoreless in their season opening loss to the Blue Jackets, Islanders head coach Doug Weight credits Tavares with 'grassrooting' the offensive tone of Saturday's effort.