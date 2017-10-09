The vice president of the United States says he attended Sunday's game between the Colts and 49ers to help honor Peyton Manning.

Mike Pence bailing on Colts-49ers looked like nothing more than a PR stunt

Mike Pence sure had a funny way of showing it.

No matter the outcome, the retirement of Manning’s No. 18 jersey coming on the heels of Saturday's statue unveiling outside Lucas Oil Stadium was going to be something this game would always be remembered for more than the final score. Not anymore.

Pence ensured that by announcing his first-quarter departure on Twitter. His reasoning: "(President Trump) and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem."

Pence posted a few minutes later, "At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem."

I don't think it’s too much to assume this was a well-planned publicity stunt.

While I'm not expecting Pence to keep close track of NFL happenings — heck, I hope his focus is on more pressing matters pertaining to our country’s prosperity and security — it’s no secret that the Colts were playing the team that began the anthem protests in 2016. Colin Kaepernick may be gone, but the kneeling among 49ers players has continued in hopes of promoting racial equality and protesting social injustices.

If Pence didn't know that, his advisers surely would. They also would know nothing has changed in the past two weeks like a team ownership or NFL mandate that would prompt participating 49ers to stand.

This made Sunday a perfect time for Pence to grandstand. The detailed statement he sent on Twitter so quickly after splitting provides a strong indicator this wasn't an impromptu action.

Trump then took credit for Pence’s hightailing, sending out a Tweet proclaiming he asked his second to leave if any players kneeled "disrespecting our country.”



I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017



Ironically, Pence’s antics run counter to his message of "unity." They instead continue to drive the wedge Trump — and, by extension, Pence — used to fuel his 2016 election with attacks on Kaepernick. The duo's desire to fortify its political base amid dwindling public support has made the NFL — a vulnerable entity in its own right with a sizeable conservative fan base dismayed by the anthem’s politicizing — a convenient target once again.

And before labeling me a member of the “liberal media” for this opinion, I'm a registered Republican. I don't like kneeling during the anthem.

But I also recognize Pence's real motivation for doing what he did: buttressing Trump’s plea that fans walk out of NFL games and stop watching the product in response to the anthem flap that had largely died down until rekindling from the president.

Funny thing about all this, too: Pence’s act came at taxpayer expense and inconvenience to Colts fans because of the extra security measures required for him to attend a game he never planned on attending from start to finish. Pence basically made Lucas Oil Field into his own personal Mar-a-Lago.

Before the game, Pence posted a photo showing him and his wife wearing Colts garb — a photo the Indianapolis Star reported he used back in 2014. The message along with it read, "Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts!"

By going away in the fashion he did, Pence showed why he was really there — it was not to celebrate a far more beloved Indiana icon.