Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2017: Small Forward

1 1 Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors. Durant’s production will be very similar to last season’s, and the Warriors proved last season that there’s enough possessions for everyone to get fed. Durant not only produced from the perimeter, but he is one of the toughest lane drivers in the NBA and it’s very difficult to stop him once he begins attacking. The offense is built around him and he looks to take advantage of smaller defenders during defensive switches right around the free-throw line. He can create with one hand as well, especially when in the post and helps out with all offensive and defensive categories.

2 1

LeBron James, Cavaliers. The departure of Kyrie Irving means only more time for James to have possession of the ball. James will help in every fantasy basketball category and will serve as point forward until Isaiah Thomas returns (if he returns), and he will set up cutting teammates a bunch and that will help with assists. James has excellent hands and is a hound on defense and causes a lot of loose balls. He hasn’t slowed down at all since entering the league over a decade ago.

3 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. Until Jabari Parker returns from his injury (which won’t be until likely February), the “Greek Freak” will be banging with the big boys in the lane. Antetokounmpo fills up the stat sheet in every capacity, and the Bucks offense is built around him. His speed is also hard for the opposition to deal with and will handle a good chunk of possessions by himself while the other Bucks look to set perimeter and paint screens so he can get in the lane and draw contact. Antetokounmpo is a good defender and is disciplined when it comes to keeping his footing, which will result in more steals, blocks and rebounds.

4 1

Kawhi Leonard, Spurs. Even though Leonard is nursing a quad injury that’s kept him out of preseason, the Spurs don’t work effectively without him in the lineup. Leonard is a shutdown perimeter defender and really showed just how improved his long-range game has gotten over time. Leonard will help out in all categories and is an excellent attacker. Leonard may miss the first week of action, but all indications and reports say that Leonard should not have to miss an extended period of time. That’s why he remains in the top five at the position.

5 1

Paul George, Thunder. George has shown over the last couple of seasons that unlike a lot of other top options in the NBA, he doesn’t command the ball a lot. That’s just not George’s game. Like Jimmy Butler, George is more of a slasher than a scorer, and having Carmelo Anthony on the other side of paint should lead to more open lanes for George. One area that we will absolutely see George more involved in is cutting to the basket off the ball. Westbrook constantly requires a double team, and if the lane is open George will be fed. George can shoot from long-range, but expect most of his production to come from inside the arc. George will help consistently with rebounds and steals.

6 1

Harrison Barnes, Mavericks. The changing of the guard has occurred when it comes to scoring in Dallas, and with Dirk Nowitzki playing more in the paint at center, Barnes becomes officially the focal point of the offense. Barnes will get a lot of time to create on the ball, especially in the midcourt. Barnes is consistent when it comes to following his own shot and will help out on the rebound front. As the Mavericks top scoring weapon, Barnes will look to utilize screens set for him at the free throw line. He has a few quick post moves that should help him against slower defenders inside. On the other side of the ball Barnes will be a big steals help, as he may be the only member of the Mavs who cares about playing defense.

7 1

Carmelo Anthony, Thunder. Anthony being a second option will help prolong his career, and more importantly it’ll benefit fantasy owners. The Thunder’s opposition will not only need to focus on Russell Westbrook and all he does, but they’ll also have to keep an eye on Paul George, who’ll be looking to cut in the lane. A lot of Anthony’s scoring will be done from midrange. You’ll see the same ‘Melo style of play, when he gets the ball and he’ll get a lot of openings, especially when Westbrook gets doubled. Anthony won’t be attacking in the lane as much as those possessions will be for George. Anthony has not shown a true commitment to defense in the past, but he will still compile rebounds. Anthony will get to set the pick-and-pop with Westbrook, and he should see a good amount of outside shot opportunities.

8 2 Andrew Wiggins, Timberwolves.

9 2

Otto Porter Jr., Washington Wizards. Porter has emerged as one of the best perimeter defenders and despite having Kelly Oubre Jr. behind him, the Wizards gave Porter a lucrative contract and are committed to him. Despite being the third scoring option, Porter gets a limited amount of attention from defenders. It was almost as if teams simply punted on defending him on the perimeter. Porter is excellent at deceiving his defender by making like he’s going to attack the lane, only to shoot an open mid-range jumper with the opposition’s back turned. That takes a lot of ball control to pull that off as consistently as Porter does. He’s also good at running the pick and pop and does not need a lot of time to get a shot off. Porter will help in most fantasy basketball categories.

10 2 Ben Simmons, 76ers.

11 2 Trevor Ariza, Rockets.

12 2 Tobias Harris, Pistons.

13 2

Danilo Gallinari, Clippers. With Chris Paul off the team and DeAndre Jordan’s limited offensive ability, Gallinari will virtually have the midcourt all to himself to create on offense. He will have a similar amount of shots as he did last season. Gallinari will be more efficient on transition by stopping and popping. The days of constant alley-oops are finished for the Clippers for now. Gallinari will help the team overall find better shots, and his only big threat is if Blake Griffin decides to play outside the paint and take a lot of long-range jumpers. Gallinari is a much better jump shooter than Griffin, especially from beyond the arc. Gallinari will get long rebounds and steals and is a constant hustler on the court, so playing time won’t be an issue. While Griffin will be the top scoring option, Gallinari will serve as the team’s top shooting option.

14 2 Wilson Chandler, Nuggets.

15 3 Brandon Ingram, Lakers.

16 3 Robert Covington, 76ers.

17 3 Jae Crowder, Cavaliers.

18 3 Josh Richardson, Heat.

19 3 Thaddeus Young, Pacers.