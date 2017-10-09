Paulo Dybala is a future Ballon d’Or winner, according to David Trezeguet, with the Argentine’s performances for Juventus drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi.

'Dybala can win the Ballon d’Or' - Juventus striker receives Trezeguet backing

A stunning start to the 2017-18 campaign has seen the Argentine forward net 12 times in 10 appearances.

Those efforts have seen him likened to an illustrious countryman on the books at Barcelona, while being talked up for a potential future move to Camp Nou or Real Madrid.

World Cup winner Trezeguet has added his voice to the many plaudits being bestowed upon Dybala, although he does feel that the Messi talk is unnecessary for a 23-year-old talent making his own way in the game.

The former Juve and France striker told ItaSportPress.it: “Dybala can win the Ballon d’Or, as I think he’s showing the right kind of character.

“I often hear of comparisons between Dybala and Leo Messi, but I think that is important for him and can help him to grow.”

World football’s biggest individual prize has been dominated over the past decade by Messi and his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala’s form is suggesting that he can get close to that level, with his performances helping to carry Juve.

He has become ever more important to the collective cause in Turin as Gonzalo Higuain has endured something of a dip.

The Argentine frontman has been prolific throughout his career, but has managed just four goals so far this season.

He has, however, found the target in each of his last two outings and Trezeguet is confident that the 29-year-old will soon be back to his best.

“As for Higuain, he has been very consistent over his career and you can tell a champion during his most difficult moments,” he added.

“He’s seemed better physically of late and this means he still wants to train hard and show what he can do.

MORE:

Juventus promise 'big financial sacrifice' to renew Dybala contract

| Dybala can stay at Juventus for life, says Del Piero

| Why have Dybala, Higuain, Aguero & Di Maria all struggled alongside Messi?

| Too risky to play Messi and Dybala together for Argentina – Sampaoli



“It’s likely that some time on the bench did him good, but now Juventus need to improve as a team.”

Defending Serie A champions Juve return to domestic competition on October 14 with a home date against Lazio.