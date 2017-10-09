Gareth Southgate has named an experimental England XI to face Lithuania, but his decision to rotate his players after securing World Cup qualification has left fans bemused.

'Worst XI England have fielded?' - Fans bemused by experimental Three Lions team

Harry Winks and Harry Maguire will make their England debuts, while Aaron Creswell is handed his first start for the Three Lions. Despite Southgate testing out fringe players ahead of the 2018 World Cup by giving them competitive experience, supporters were not happy with the selection, with some even questioning whether it's the worst England XI ever.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson was singled out for criticism, with one fan saying his inclusion gives hope to everyone of lining out for their country.



Could just about be the worst XI England have fielded in a competitive game surely

— Clivee (@CL1VE_A) October 8, 2017





Possibly the worst ever England line up. Not a chance of me watching the game https://t.co/ieIwpLbJ5f

— Matty. Hunter. (@MattyHunter22) October 8, 2017





England's likely midfield today:



Trippier Winks Henderson Cresswell



Sure that will get everyone buzzing about the national side again…

— Richard Innes (@bigrichinnes) October 8, 2017





Mark Noble is currently starting a new game as England manager on football manager as it's his last hope at getting an England cap.

— Becky (@becksthfc) October 8, 2017





Maguire, Winks, Cresswell. England's starting XI looks like a bunch of Football Manager regens have come through after 3-4 years.

— Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) October 8, 2017





Aaron Cresswell isn't even the best left-back at West Ham yet he's starting for England today



Bring on the World Cup

— Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) October 8, 2017





Henderson gives hope to everyone they can play for England one day

— michael blackman (@MichaelNemo89) October 8, 2017



England face Lithuania in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier, with the game kicking off at 17:00 BST.