LOOK: Penguins' Ian Cole tweets graphic photo of missing teeth

Ian Cole continues to prove why hockey players are among the most resilient athletes.

The Penguins defenseman left Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over the Predators in the first period after taking a brutal slapshot to the face and losing several teeth.



Nothing like a hockey player. @ICole28 takes one in the mouth for the team. They are scraping the blood off the ice. pic.twitter.com/c1f4gZDyzG

Poor Ian Cole just lost teeth on a slap shot. #Penguins pic.twitter.com/yMzkwdXGOz

Cole provided his team and fans with an update Sunday when he tweeted a graphic photo of what used to be his front row of teeth.



Thank you all for the concern, down a few good teeth and some jaw but doing well. Looking forward to getting back ASAP pic.twitter.com/NNAARACaDs

Cole is out indefinitely with the injury.

The 28-year-old posted a career-high 26 points and set a Penguins record with 194 blocked shots last season, so his presence will be missed.

The Penguins are scheduled to visit the rival Capitals Wednesday before traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning Thursday.