News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Cheat, cheat': Smith ruthlessly booed as welfare concerns grow
'Cheat': Dramatic vision shows Steve Smith booed at airport

LOOK: Penguins' Ian Cole tweets graphic photo of missing teeth

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Ian Cole continues to prove why hockey players are among the most resilient athletes.

Penguins' Ian Cole tweets graphic photo of missing teeth

Penguins' Ian Cole tweets graphic photo of missing teeth

The Penguins defenseman left Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over the Predators in the first period after taking a brutal slapshot to the face and losing several teeth.




Cole provided his team and fans with an update Sunday when he tweeted a graphic photo of what used to be his front row of teeth.



Cole is out indefinitely with the injury.

The 28-year-old posted a career-high 26 points and set a Penguins record with 194 blocked shots last season, so his presence will be missed.

The Penguins are scheduled to visit the rival Capitals Wednesday before traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning Thursday.

Back To Top