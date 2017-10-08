NEWARK -- When Nico Hischier wasn't winning one on one battles, generating prime scoring chances or sticking up for a fallen teammate Saturday in his NHL debut, he was busy celebrating with fellow rookies Will Butcher and Jesper Bratt in the new-look Devils season-opening 4-1 victory over the Avalanche.

Hischier, Butcher, Bratt shine in debuts for new-look Devils

The three youngsters all had major roles for a Devils team that played with pace and tenacity, looking to put a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference a year ago quickly in the rearview mirror.

"All those guys playing in their first game played great, I thought," noted veteran center Adam Henrique, who opened the scoring just 4:04 into the new season, deflecting a Butcher power play shot past Avs goalie Jonathan Bernier.

Added Devils head coach John Hynes, " Poise. That's what stood out to me. They all played with poise."

Hischier, of course, had the brightest spotlight on him. The top overall pick in June's draft was serenaded with "Nico! Nico!" chants from the sold-out Prudential Center crowd when he hopped on the ice less than a minute into the game. Though he did not record a point in his debut, Hischier showed confidence, elusive moves, soft hands, great vision and a willingness to get his nose dirty and win puck battles.

The 18-year-old from Switzerland had a team-high ten shot attempts and finished with six shots on goal. He logged 15:44 worth of ice time and played on the top power play unit and had a couple of shifts while the team was shorthanded.

"I got goosebumps everywhere, it was special," Hischier said of his debut. "I felt really good after the first shift where I was a little nervous. I think I had some chances to score my first goal, but what's even more important is that we got the win."

The kid learns fast. Wins were hard to come by last year when the Devils recorded only 70 points.

MORE: Devils' center Brian Boyle diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia

He also knows how to win over his teammates. Late in the second period, linemate Kyle Palmieri was kayoed from the game after a knee on-knee collision with Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson. The slight, 175-pound Hischier did not hesitate to immediately get in the face of the 6-foot-4 veteran who outweighs him by 50 pounds.

"I just felt like he went right to his knees, I just thought I'd step up for him," explained Hischier. "I tried my best. He said thanks afterwards. It's all about the team, so it's the right choice."

Henrique, for one, was proud of the youngster's reaction.

"It was great to see. He didn't shy away at all."

Bratt agreed, saying, "Nico really showed that everybody in this locker room plays for each other. It was great of him to be there in support of (Palmieri)."

WATCH: Nico Hischier preseason debut includes slick goal for Devils

As for Hischier's fellow rookies, each found his way on to the scoresheet in their respective NHL debuts. Butcher recorded three assists, all on the power play, and Bratt scored a power play goal and added an assist on John Moore's shorthanded goal.



#NJDEVILS WIN!



The rookies run wild at The Rock as @WillButcher4 (3a) and Jesper Bratt (1g-1a) steal the show! #COLvsNJD pic.twitter.com/U4qoG5AahC

— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 7, 2017



A year ago, Butcher won the Hobey Baker Award as college's hockey's top player and captained the University of Denver to the NCAA championship. He signed as a college free agent with the Devils, after spurning an Avalanche team that originally drafted him. On Saturday, he quarterbacked a Devils power play that scored three times after finishing 22nd overall in the NHL last season.

"You can see why he was such a successful player at school," observed Henrique. "He's got that poise with the puck up top, moving the puck in and out, getting the PK to move around a lot."

While Hischier and Butcher are the more heralded rookies on New Jersey's roster, the 19-year-old Bratt is the biggest surprise. A sixth-round draft pick who played in the Swedish second division last year, Bratt racked up five points in four preseason games and stunningly earned a spot on the opening-night roster. On top of that Hynes played the kid 16:19 -- in part due to injuries suffered by Palmieri and Drew Stafford -- and in all situations, including both specialty teams.

Bratt responded by converting Taylor Hall's slick power play feed for his first NHL goal with just 27.9 seconds to play in the second period, and then making a nice dish to Moore on a shorthanded rush with six minutes remaining to put the game away.

"It was pretty emotional," offered Bratt.

Butcher summed it all up nicely.

"I got to play my first game with Nico and Bratt, who played their first game, and it's like we're all in this together," explained Butcher, 22. "It's a new team. I think the league is getting younger and teams are getting younger. That's the vibe. We want to play fast and we want to play in your face hockey. It was a good start (Saturday)."