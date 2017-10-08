The future couldn't have been looking brighter for Arizona.

Arizona could lose five-star commits Jahvon Quinerly, Shareef O'Neal due to FBI investigation

Following a 2016-17 campaign, during which the Wildcats went 32-5, captured a Pac-12 tournament title and reached the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five seasons, they returned all-conference guard Allonzo Trier, were set to welcome freshman center DeAndre Ayton, a near lock to be a top five pick in next year's NBA Draft. Coach Sean Miller had also secured commitments from a trio of talented 2018 prospects, including five-star talents point guard Jahvon Quinerly and forward Shareef O'Neal.

However, the likelihood Arizona's recruiting class, ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247Sports behind North Carolina, ever suits up for the Wildcats could be in jeopardy in the aftermath of a federal investigation into a basketball recruiting scandal that led to the arrest of Wildcats assistant Emanuel Richardson on corruption and fraud charges. Saturday, Quinerly, who was recruited by Richardson, told ESPN's Jeff Borzelo his family has acquired the services of attorney amid the ongoing probe. Though not listed, by name, in the FBI documents, Richardson is accused of having paid a $15,000 bribe to a player who committed to Arizona on in early August. Quinerly made a verbal pledge to sign with Arizona Aug. 9th.

News Quinerly has hired an attorney comes just days after speculation O'Neal could decommit surfaced. Earlier this week, Florida small forward Nassir Little, Rivals No. 5 overall player in the country committed to UNC after long being considered an Arizona lean.