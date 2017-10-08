Didier Deschamps has now won more games in charge of France than any other coach after guiding his side to a 1-0 victory over Bulgaria on Saturday.

Deschamps out on his own with most wins as France coach

The 48-year-old, who has been at the helm since 2012, has now overseen 42 wins, overtaking Michel Hidalgo and Raymond Domenech who both oversaw 41 triumphs.

Deschamps led France to the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup, while they were runners-up at Euro 2016 on home soil.

Les Bleus were a long way from their fluent best in Sofia, but a third-minute goal from Blaise Matuidi propelled them back to the summit of Group A in Russia 2018 qualifying.

They now go into Tuesday's game against Belarus knowing victory will secure their spot at the World Cup in Russia next year.