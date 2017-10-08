Baker Mayfield got a taste of his own medicine on Saturday after Iowa State came into Norman and beat the No. 3 Sooners 38-31 on the road.

Iowa State mimics Baker Mayfield, plants flag at midfield after Oklahoma upset

Iowa State defensive back Evrett Edwards planted an Iowa state flag in the middle of the Oklahoma's "OU" logo at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after the shocking upset.



Here’s the Iowa State flag plant on OU’s 50. pic.twitter.com/UKUYdv0xC5

— Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) October 7, 2017



The move mimicked what Mayfield himself did at Ohio Stadium earlier this season when he planted an Oklahoma flag in the middle of the block "O" at midfield. That came directly after the Sooners beat then-No. 2 Ohio State 31-16. Mayfield later apologized for the move, however, and it didn't look like Edwards' teammates and coaching staff were into it either. An ISU coach pulled the flag away from Edwards quickly after he planted it in the ground.

The flag-planting answered the calls of almost everyone reacting to the game on Twitter.



Kyle Kempt should plant the IOwa State flag at the 50 yard line in Norman. #CyclONEnation

— Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) October 7, 2017





Please plant an Iowa State flag on the fifty-yard line, please.

— David Wysong (@dwysong2014) October 7, 2017





Plant that Iowa State Flag at OU!!!

— natalia KIM begay (@nkbegay) October 7, 2017





I pray to everything holy we get an Iowa State flag plant.

— PFB_Nate (@PFB_Nate) October 7, 2017



Mayfield should count his blessings, though: At least none of the ISU players asked him, "Who's your daddy?"