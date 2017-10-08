India recorded a seventh straight win over Australia in the Twenty20 format as they eased to a nine-wicket triumph in a rain-hit series opener in Ranchi.

India in seventh heaven as Australia crumble in Ranchi

Captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 22 as he combined with Shikhar Dhawan, who finished on 15 not out, to steer the hosts to a revised target of 48 with three balls to spare.

The DLS method was required after Australia's innings was cut short by bad weather, the tourists having lurched to 118-8 by the time rain stopped play during the 19th over.

Having been put into bat, Australia lost stand-in skipper David Warner – filling in for the injured Steve Smith – for just eight, but some aggressive batting from Aaron Finch briefly put India on the back foot.

However, having reached 76-2 in the 10th over, the visitors struggled to up the ante on a slow, low pitch once opener Finch was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav for 42.

Kuldeep also dismissed Moises Henriques (8) to finish with 2-16 from four overs, as he and fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (1-23) put the skids under Australia's progress.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah (2-17) returned to bowl Tim Paine (17) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (1) in the closing stages, meaning Australia had lost six wickets for 38 runs.

India had few problems in a run chase reduced to six overs, Rohit Sharma the only wicket to fall as he was bowled by Coulter-Nile for 11.

The teams now move on to Guwahati for the second match on Tuesday, with the series finale taking place at Hyderabad on October 13.