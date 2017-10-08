The Steelers may not have one of their best offensive players on the field Sunday against the Jaguars.

Steelers' Martavis Bryant added to injury report, questionable vs. Jaguars

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant was added to the team's injury report on Saturday due to an illness and is listed as questionable to play in Week 5, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.



Before the Steelers' Week 4 game against the Ravens, Bryant was reportedly sick and missed two days of practice. He still played 48 of 76 snaps where he recorded three receptions for 48 yards.

Bryant missed all of 2016 due to a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy and has logged just 10 carries for 183 yards and one touchdown in four games since his return in September.

While it remains unknown if Bryant will play Sunday, his absence could mean more time on the field for wide receiver Justin Hunter, who made his debut against the Ravens.