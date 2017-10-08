Karlsson getting closer, won't play against Red Wings; Formenton to make debut

Green did not mean go for Erik Karlsson at the Senators morning skate ahead of tonight’s game against the Red Wings.

The All Star defenceman participated in several drills, but announced himself as “day-to-day” post-practice.

“(My left ankle) feels pretty good … But overall I’m getting to where I want to go," Karlsson said. "When I’m out there, practising with the team, I’m getting closer everyday. But then again, there are still small issues that are probably going to bother me by playing a game against other opponents, where I’ll get checked all the time.”

After suffering a lower-body injury Thursday in Ottawa's season-opener, defenseman Johnny Oduya is out on a day-to-day basis. The 6-foot-7 Ben Harpur was recalled overnight from AHL Belleville. Harpur played 15 games for the club last season, including nine post-season appearances, earning two assists.

Eighteen year-old Alex Formenton will make his NHL debut playing the left side on a line with Nate Thompson and Alex Burrows. After turning 18 not even a month ago, Formenton becomes the youngest player to lace up for the Senators in team history.

Formenton said that he’s extremely excited for the opportunity, but nervous.

“Obviously I’ll be nervous," Formenton told Sporting News Canada. "I’ll have some butterflies for sure. After the first shift, I should be fine … I can’t overthink it. I need to play with a clear head.”

Formenton will have plenty of family members on hand, cheering his every move, travelling to Kanata, ON, from Barrie, ON.

Craig Anderson will start in goal for the Senators. Anderson is 6-8-3 against the Red Wings in his career, with one shutout, 2.81 GAA, .915 save percentage.

Jimmy Howard draws his second straight start for the Wings. Howard’s club opened the season with a 4-2 victory over the Wild on Thursday in the inaugural game at Little Caesars Arena.

Howard, who was raised in nearby Ogdensburg, NY, has a career record of 6-5-0 with a 2.93 GAA, .902 save percentage against the Senators.

Senators lines

Mark Stone – Derick Brassard – Bobby Ryan

Zack Smith – Kyle Turris – Ryan Dzingel

Mike Hoffman – Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Tom Pyatt

Alex Formenton – Thompson – Alexandre Burrows

Defense

Dion Phaneuf - Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki - Chris Wideman

Ben Harpur - Fredrik Claesson

Craig Anderson