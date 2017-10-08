Predators prospect Eeli Tolvanen is lighting up the KHL, but will it last?

Eeli Tolvanen, the Predators' first-round pick in 2017, wasn’t even supposed to play in the KHL this season. Now, the 18-year-old is already one of the league’s best scorers.

What Predators prospect Eeli Tolvanen's white-hot KHL start means for NHL future

Taken 30th overall this past June, Tolvanen was slated to attend Boston College. However, he was deemed ineligible for admission in the summer and resorted to signing with Jokerit. Perhaps that has been a blessing in disguise for Tolvanen and the Predators. He scored a hat-trick in his first KHL game, and has since continued to put up ludicrous numbers.

Through 14 games, Tolvanen has scored 10 goals and added eight assists. He’s top five in the league in both goals per game and points per game.

Jonathan Quick once wrote that “90 percent of the save happens before the shot.” A good general rule of thumb for professional-level goaltenders is that they are going to save any shot from a decent distance from which they have clear sight of and time to prepare. A big reason why is because they have become incredibly good at anticipating incoming shots based on the shooter’s player’s stick and body language.

With that in mind, let’s watch Tolvanen’s 10 goals this season and see how he’s scoring.

This might sound obvious, but Tolvanen simply understands how to score goals, and has the physical technique to match. Tolvanen also has a capricious release. Sometimes he quickly toe drags the puck into a shot. Other times he does an exaggerated delay. He mixes in wrist shots, snap shots, and slappers, which all have incredible velocity. As a result, goaltenders struggle to read his shots and either freeze up or are late to react. When he draws in a defender to create a high screen, they’re even worse off.

With only a quarter of the KHL season in the books, Tolvanen has already produced one of the top seasons the league has ever seen from an 18-year-old, scoring at a clip unmatched by Vladimir Tarasenko, one of the NHL's most prolific goal-scorers, or Evgeny Kuznetsov, one of its best playmakers, in years prior.

At current pace, he’s going to blow past some pretty remarkable players. But will Tolvanen actually keep this up?

The types of goals he has been scoring offer legitimacy to his current hot streak. It would be easy to deem him a flash in the pan if these were serendipitous goals, ones that came from open nets, flukey bounces, and blatantly awful goaltending. Quite simply, he is receiving passes in threatening spots and is ripping pucks clean past goaltenders.

That is undoubtedly a skill he has, and there’s no reason to think it will disappear.

Nonetheless, some regression seems inevitable. Tarasenko was a career 12.2 percent shooter in the KHL. Ilya Kovalchuk is at 11.8 percent. Alexander Radulov amassed a 13.9 percent rate. Even if NHL superstardom is in Tolvanen’s future, it seems highly unlikely he will continue to shoot above 15 percent this season. He’ll cool down a bit, and teams — goaltenders in particular — will better understand how to deal with him as they study more footage.

It is also worth noting that he has scored many of his goals against some of the KHL’s worst teams.

Expect Tolvanen’s production to slow down, but not altogether. He is an elite shooter of the puck, and he skates and passes well enough to rack up some assists. Tolvanen appears set to have the best statistical season by a teenager in the KHL’s decade-long history, and the Predators should be elated with the early returns on their draft-day gamble.