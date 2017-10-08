The NFL issued a series of fines against players ranging from roughing the passer to unsportsmanlike conduct. The heftiest of those fines went to Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith and Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland for their hits during Week 4 of NFL action, according to the Associated Press.

Ravens' Za'Darius Smith fined $18k for hit on Ben Roethlisberger

Smith hit Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the head with 5:18 left in the third quarter of Sunday's game. The 15-yard penalty didn't cost the Ravens any points, but it did cost Smith $18,231.

In the third quarter of the Redskins' loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, Breeland made a horse-collar tackle on Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt, also resulting in a $18,231 fine.

Furthermore, Jaguars linebacker Paul Posluszny hit Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue after he was hurt during a punt and Posluszny was fined $9,115 for taunting.

Raiders punter Marquette King was also fined $9,115 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he threw the football at a Broncos player following a failed fake punt.