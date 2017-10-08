Ronald Koeman is confident he can turn the situation around at Everton after a poor start to the season.

Koeman relaxed about future despite Everton struggles

The Toffees sit just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League having won just two of their first seven games, while they have just one point from two Europa League matches.

Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri says he is sure results will improve under the Dutchman and gave him his "total support" as reports he could be sacked emerged.

Although Koeman accepts he could be in a "difficult situation" if the poor form continues, he remains calm.

"I accept that everyone is entitled to his opinion and as a coach, I don't run away from criticism," he wrote in De Telegraaf.

"Everyone at Everton knows that we are currently playing under our level and that the results should be better.

"The moment I made the move from Southampton to a club with such ambitions, I knew you could be in a difficult situation if investments did not produce results.

"I'm pretty relaxed about it all. I do everything with the rest of the staff and we are working even harder to get those results quickly. I won't suddenly change my approach. I've already said in England that I'm exactly the same coach as I was in the past few years when it was going well.

"I make sure that the feeling with the squad stays good and I follow the line we decided on."

Koeman also defended Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen, who has failed to make an impact at Everton after a close-season move from Ajax, stating it is normal for players to need time to adjust to the league.

"For Davy, Everton's start has not been easy, but I have no doubt about his qualities," he said.

"There are so many other examples in the Premier League of players who are the best in their country and make a move because they are really ready for a level higher.

"If they come to the English top flight, it turns out they need a period to adjust in terms of pace, aggressiveness and physicality, especially as a midfielder. In that position, it does not matter how skilled you are to turn into the best in English football at once.

"There are even bigger players who went to bigger clubs that needed a whole season to adjust. The best example is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was the best at Borussia Dortmund and was bought by Manchester United for a lot of money.

"If you saw and heard what criticism he got in his first season, it was unprecedented. Now he is playing at his level and is important to Manchester United every week, but only after a season in the Premier League."