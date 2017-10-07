The Cleveland Indians staged a comeback to take control of their MLB play-off series against the New York Yankees, while the Houston Astros won again.

Indians win thriller, Astros also take 2-0 lead

Yan Gomes' game-winning RBI single in the 13th inning lifted the Indians to a 9-8 comeback victory over the Yankees on Friday.

The Yankees led 8-3 but, thanks to a grand slam by Francisco Lindor after a questionable hit-by-pitch call, the Indians cut the lead and completed their fightback.

With it, Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series (ALDS).

The Astros are also one win away from the American League Championship Series as they took down the Boston Red Sox 8-2.

The National League Division Series (NLDS) began, with the Chicago Cubs (3-0 over the Washington Nationals) and Los Angeles Dodgers (9-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks) winning.

KLUBER HAS CONTROL, BUT NO COMMAND

It was a given that Indians ace Corey Kluber was going to come in and dominate the Yankees in game two after Trevor Bauer was so dominant in game one. That is until it was not.

The likely 2017 AL Cy Young Award winner never had it Friday as his fastball lacked command and his slider had virtually no bite. Kluber tossed spinner after spinner to the plate giving up a two-run homer to Gary Sanchez in the first and then a three-run bomb to Aaron Hicks in the third.

Kluber pitched 2.2 innings, giving up seven hits and six earned runs.

KEUCHEL SETTLES IN AFTER ROUGH START

Astros star Dallas Keuchel is the type of pitcher who likes to nibble.

Through two innings the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner had thrown 48 pitches, given up three hits, two walks and an earned run. However, the way he settled down after that is why the Astros are very confident in him this postseason.

He came back and threw a combined 21 pitches in the third and fourth innings and finished with a total of 96 pitches in 5.2.

HENDRICKS SHINES

Stephen Strasburg was great as expected for the Nationals, but Kyle Hendricks was just as good and even better to a point for the Cubs. Strasburg started the night with 5.2 hitless innings before a Kris Bryant single broke up both his no-hitter and the scoreless tie. Strasburg would finish the night with a line of seven innings pitched, three hits allowed, no earned runs and 10 strikeouts.

In the meantime, Hendricks was masterful working the corners and changing speeds as he tossed seven scoreless innings as well, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six.

NATIONALS, DIAMONDBACKS LOOK TO REBOUND

With a 1-0 lead in the series the Cubs have to be thrilled to have Jon Lester (13-8, 4.33 ERA) on the mound. Lester has made 22 appearances (19 starts) in the postseason in his career and has a 2.63 ERA in those games. That line will give any coach confidence even with the struggles the 33-year-old had in the regular season. Gio Gonzalez (15-9, 2.96 ERA) takes the ball for the Nationals. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will look to Robbie Ray (15-5) to help them square the series against Rich Hill (12-8) and the Dodgers.