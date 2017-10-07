Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras had the best seat in the house for starter Kyle Hendricks' performance in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Friday. He made sure everyone knew exactly how good his pitcher looked from his perspective.

Cubs C Willson Contreras: 'He (Kyle Hendricks) didn't miss a spot'

“He didn’t miss a spot," Contreras told reporters after the game.



Hendricks threw seven innings of two-hit, shutout baseball in the Cubs' 3-0 Game 1 win over the Nationals and made it look easy despite the fact he never threw a pitch above 88 mph. That may be enough to travel through time (according to the 1985 film "Back to the Future," anyway), but rarely enough to get consistent outs in Major League Baseball.

But Hendricks was so precise he never allowed a single runner to get past second base despite the fact that he allowed five baserunners. He allowed two to reach base on singles and three to get on with walks.

The Nationals came into the game with the fourth-best batting average in all of baseball, the fifth most runs scored in the regular season, and the fourth most hits.

They left the game with the lowest single-game hit total of any playoff game this season.