Golf: Duncan finishes with a flurry to lead Safeway Open

(Reuters) - Tyler Duncan finished with a flurry to grab a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Safeway Open on Friday in the opening tournament of the PGA Tour's 2017-18 season.

Duncan, aiming to record his first PGA Tour win in just his second start, closed with two birdies and an eagle to finish off a six-under-par 66 that put him alone in the lead at 13-under.

While Duncan ended the day on top, Chesson Hadley stole some of his thunder by flirting with a 59 before settling on an 11-under-par 61 that got him into contention.

He carded 10 birdies, a bogey and an eagle in his round at the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, CA.

Hadley lost his PGA Tour card at the end of the 2016 season and dropped back to the Web.com Tour. He captured his third career win on that tour in July that ensured his return to the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Brendan Steele is alone in second at 12-under after a five-under-par 67.

Zac Blair and Tony Finau sit in fourth at nine-under. Graham DeLaet of Canada and Brian Davis of England are another stroke back in sixth after shooting rounds of 67 and 66, respectively.

Phil Mickelson shot a 69 in the second round and is tied for 15th at 138.



