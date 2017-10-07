Iowa State QB Jacob Park takes leave of absence for 'personal health issues'

Iowa State starting quarterback Jacob Park will miss the Cyclones' game Saturday against No. 3 Oklahoma, as he takes a leave of absence for "personal health issues," the team announced Friday.

There is no timetable for Park's return. The junior, who was on the preseason Maxwell Award "watch list" as one of the players vying for honors as the nation's top collegiate player, started the first four games of the season for the Cyclones. But he tossed three interceptions in a loss last week to Texas, and also appeared to engage in an animated discussion with Iowa State coach Matt Campbell on the sideline.

That had led to speculation this week that Park had been suspended, a situation that even led Campbell to text reporters to refute the rumors.

Campbell said in a statement the team will stand behind Park as he deals with his unspecified issues.

"Jacob is a great young man dealing with some personal medical concerns," Campbell said (via ESPN). "We are committed to helping him cope, supporting him on all levels and helping him prepare to get back on the playing field with his teammates as soon as possible.

"We are focused on helping Jacob in any way we can. I know how important the football team is to Jacob and how important Jacob is to the football team. But, supporting one another in difficult times is where our focus is."

A former top 100 recruit out of Charleston, S.C., Park enrolled at Georgia in 2014, but never played a down at the school in the wake of OC/QB coach Mike Bobo's departure.

After sitting out a season — and playing church league flag football to stay in shape — Park transferred to Iowa State last season. He has 2,972 yards, with 21 TDs and 10 interceptions in his ISU career.